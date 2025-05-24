12 Things That Happen When You Eat Oatmeal Every Day 

Oatmeal is go-to breakfast for many people for good reason. Not only is it warm, comforting and filling, you can customize it with just about any topping you can think of. From berries to nut butters to chia seeds and coconut flakes, you’ll never get bored eating it.

The other great thing is that oatmeal is a healthier breakfast choice. According to registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT there are many benefits to giving oatmeal a spot in your regular rotation.

Oatmeal is also relatively inexpensive. If you’re looking for a breakfast that will please everyone and cut out the need for “second breakfast” this might be it. Read to see why oatmeal is dietitian approved and how it offers so many health benefits.

You’ll feel fuller longer

Don’t you hate it when you eat breakfast and then an hour later, you’re checking the clock to see if it’s lunchtime yet? When you eat oatmeal, this may not be a problem anymore. “Oatmeal is rich in soluble fiber, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in your stomach, slowing digestion,” says Manaker. “This helps you feel satisfied for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack between meals.”

It can help with digestion

Everyone loves feeling “regular” but did you know that the breakfast you choose can play a role in how often you “go”? “The high fiber content in oatmeal supports healthy bowel movements and helps reduce constipation risk,” says Manaker. “It promotes overall digestive health by ensuring food moves smoothly through the digestive tract.”

It can help lower cholesterol

High cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. But eating oatmeal can actually help lower it. “Beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber in oatmeal, helps reduce levels of LDL (bad cholesterol),” says Manaker. “This works by binding to cholesterol in the intestines and preventing its absorption into the bloodstream.”

It encourages good gut bacteria

Prebiotics promote the health and growth of beneficial gut bacteria. “Oatmeal acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut,” says Manaker. “A healthy gut microbiome promotes better digestion, immunity, and overall health.”

It can aid with weight management

The food you start your day with sets the tone for how you’ll eat for your other meals and snacks. So why not start with a breakfast that sets you up for success, especially if you’re trying to lose weight? “Oatmeal is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent food for controlling weight,” says Manaker. “It keeps you full for longer, reducing overeating and unnecessary calorie intake.”

It can keep your blood sugar regulated

Blood sugar, or blood glucose, is the body’s main source of energy. “The slow-digesting carbohydrates in oatmeal prevent sharp spikes in blood sugar levels,” says Manaker. “This is particularly beneficial for individuals managing diabetes or insulin resistance.”

It may make your skin look better

You may have put oatmeal on your skin in the form of a wash or scrub, but did you know consuming it can potentially help your complexion, too? “Oatmeal contains compounds like avenanthramides that reduce skin inflammation and irritation,” says Manaker.

You’ll get lots of nutrients

If you’re eating throughout the day is a little nutritionally lacking, starting the day with oatmeal is a good way to know that at least one meal will be nutritionally rich. “Oatmeal is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” says Manaker. “These nutrients support various bodily functions, including energy production and immune defense.”

You’ll get antioxidants

Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals. Isn’t it amazing that your oatmeal can do that? “Oatmeal is rich in powerful antioxidants, such as avenanthramides, which help combat free radical damage,” says Manaker. “These antioxidants also have anti-inflammatory benefits, promoting overall health.”

It may help relieve constipation

If you ever feel “backed up” eating oatmeal can soften the stool and get things moving again. “The insoluble fiber in oatmeal adds bulk to your stool and improves bowel movement consistency,” says Manaker. “This natural laxative effect helps keep your digestive system regular.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It can reduce inflammation

Inflammation is a biological process that happens in response to injury or infection. “The bioactive compounds in oatmeal, particularly avenanthramides, help fight inflammation in the body,” says Manaker. “Reducing inflammation can lower the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall well-being.”

It may help maintain energy levels

Energy is important because it keeps you focused and productive. Choosing the right breakfast is the best way to give yourself a natural boost. “Fortified oatmeal contains iron, a mineral that helps transport oxygen throughout the body,” says Manaker. “A lack of iron may leave people feeling fatigued.”