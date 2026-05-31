5 Fast-Food Breakfasts With More Calories Than a Big Mac

See which morning menu items contain more calories than a McDonald's Big Mac.

There are 580 calories in a Big Mac, somehow less than you’d think when compared to all the behemoth burgers available with not just two but three or four patties, plus all the cheese and extras. In fact, the Big Mac looks positively streamlined compared to some of the fast-food breakfasts out there these days, which can easily take a huge chunk out of your daily calorie allowance. Here are five fast-food breakfast meals with more calories than a McDonald’s Big Mac.

McDonald’s Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

McDonald’s own Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel is 680 calories, more than a Big Mac. This bagel is toasted with real butter and holds a steak patty, one folded egg, melty American cheese, breakfast sauce, and grilled onions. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel is even higher at 710 calories.

Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator

Wendy’s famous Breakfast Baconator is 680 calories of savory, cheesy ingredients. This sandwich contains grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh-cracked grade A eggs, more cheese, and more bacon covered in swiss cheese sauce, on a potato bun. That honestly sounds like it should have even more calories!

Jack In the Box Spicy Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

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Jack In the Box‘s Spicy Ultimate Breakfast Burrito is 1040 calories, one of the highest for the fast-food breakfast choices. This burrito is made with grilled sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, hickory smoked bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, and Spicy Good Good Sauce in a warm flour tortilla. The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is another high-calorie item at 690 calories.

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage

The Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage from Taco Bell is 740 calories. This fan-favorite item is made with a warm flour tortilla filled with a hash brown, eggs, sausage, Jalapeño sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese folded into our signature Crunchwrap form and grilled to go. The Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon is slightly less at 660 calories.

Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Chick-fil-A‘s Hash Brown Scramble Burrito is 700 calories. This breakfast item contains sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, crispy Hash Browns, scrambled eggs and a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, rolled in a warm flour tortilla and served with Jalapeño Salsa. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is another higher-calorie item with 620 calories.