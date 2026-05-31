5 Chain Restaurant Cheeseburgers That Pack More Calories Than a Full Dinner

These oversized, sauce-loaded burger options pack a massive calorie punch.

Cheeseburgers are never going to be the most low-calorie option at any restaurant, but some options are so calorific they could count as several meals—and that’s without sides like french fries and ketchup. These burgers are large and packed with sauces and ingredients that take it from a snack to a feast, and chances are you have no idea when ordering just how quickly those calories add up. Here are five restaurant cheeseburgers that contain more calories than a full dinner.

Texas Roadhouse Bacon Cheeseburger

The Bacon Cheeseburger at Texas Roadhouse is 980 calories and a whopping 2410mg of sodium. This combo contains a burger patty with crispy strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a Texas-sized bun with steak fries and a pickle spear (the entire combo is 1340 calories). That will keep you going for a while!

Chili’s Bacon Cheeseburger

Chili’s Bacon Cheeseburger is 1120 calories for a burger made with four slices of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and mayo. And then there’s the Bacon Rancher Burger: 1710 calories for two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sauteed onions, pickles. Fries are another 420 calories on top of that so yeah, it’s a big one.

The Cheesecake Factory Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger

The Cheesecake Factory Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger is 1610 calories for a charbroiled patty covered with melted cheddar and american cheese, crispy bacon, thick-cut slow roasted smoked bacon, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion. If you add french fries that’s another 530 calories.

Red Robin Bacon Cheeseburger

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Robin‘s Bacon Cheeseburger (hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese) is 960 calories. That’s not too bad compared to the Triple Pointer Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger: Three juicy patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, six slices of American cheese and dribbled with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™ for a whopping 1870 calories.

Fatburger

Fatburger‘s Large (Kingburger) ranges from 850-1050 calories for a patty of ½ lb. 100% pure lean beef on a toasted sponge-dough bun. Guests can order with “The Works” (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Relish), or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons. Those who want to go big or go home can grab the XXXL Triple Kingburger which contains 1686-2050 calories.