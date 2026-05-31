5 Chain Restaurant Meals That Pack a Full Day of Sodium

Find out which popular menu items exceed your recommended daily salt intake in a single sitting.

How much sodium is in your favorite restaurant meal? The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 mg of sodium a day with the optimal goal of no more than 1,500 mg a day for most adults, yet many chains can go over that amount in just one meal. It’s not just the obvious offenders like high-calorie burgers, either—many healthy-ish meals may contain significant amounts of sodium: Here are five chain restaurant meals that go way over the limit.

Texas Roadhouse Bacon Cheeseburger

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The Bacon Cheeseburger at Texas Roadhouse contains a whopping 2,410 mg of sodium per burger. This menu item is made with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a bun with steak fries and a pickle spear. As high in sodium as the cheeseburger is, it’s nothing compared to the Grilled Shrimp Dinner (12 Shrimp), which contains 4,520 mg of sodium.

Chili’s Buffalo Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Chili’s Buffalo Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich is packed with sodium: 3400 mg to be exact. This item is made with hand-battered crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with pickles and a side of house-made ranch. That’s not all—the sandwich is served with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries for a huge meal.

Domino’s Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Domino’s Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza contains 1410 mg of sodium per serving (1/8 of an XL pizza). Then there’s the sides: One order of Hot Buffalo Wings contains 1520 mg of sodium. That’s just four pieces!

Applebee’s Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce

Applebee’s Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce contains 2570 mg of sodium per serving. Then there’s the Hot Honey Glazed Chicken & Bacon Skillet: This sliced grilled chicken breast menu item contains 3,400 mg of sodium. Adding salad dressing will up the sodium.

Outback Steakhouse Hot Kookaburra Wings

The 10-count Hot Kookaburra Wings at Outback Steakhouse contain 4470 mg of sodium, but the Sweet BBQ Wings have even more at 5170 mg. Both pale in comparison to the Aussie Cheese Fries, which somehow contain 9330 mg of sodium. Crikey!