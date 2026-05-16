4 Best Restaurant Chains for an Affordable Quality Steak, According to a Beef Expert

Four restaurant chains that serve quality steak without a high price.

With the cost of living soaring, going out to eat can be hard on your wallet. And if you want a nice meal, like a steak dinner, the price goes up even more. But there are a few places where you can get quality steak without emptying your savings. Here are four chains that offer exceptional steaks at a good value, according to experts.

Not All Steak Dinners Need to be Fancy

Who says steak has to come with silverware and a five-star atmosphere? According to Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, a leading U.S. provider of USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef, steak shines just as brightly in a laid-back setting as it does in a fine-dining restaurant. “Steak does not have to be fancy; it can be a great casual meal,” Johnson says. “I love spots that skip the pretense and focus on simply making good food. A perfectly cooked steak pairs just as well with a Coke at lunch as it does with a glass of wine at dinner.” Whether you’re grabbing a quick midday bite or savoring an evening out, the star of the plate remains the same: quality beef done right.

Texas Roadhouse

There’s a reason why Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular chains in the U.S. It’s budget-friendly, has tasty food and who can resist the free warm bread with cinnamon butter? For Johnson, his favorite is the bone-in ribeye–a 20-oz juicy cut that’s served with two sides for $37.99. “It’s a good value, and the service is always good,” Johnson says. “It’s a casual and comfortable, straightforward and fun atmosphere.” He adds, “We meet other families there, and it’s a good meal that does not break the bank.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

True Food Kitchen

For health-conscious eaters, True Food Kitchen makes healthy eating feel exciting and delicious. With fresh, seasonal ingredients, customizable dishes, and a bright, modern atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for anyone who wants food that’s good for the body—and the taste buds. The steak frites is 100% organic, grass-fed NY strip, with peppercorn sauce, served with fries and a salad for $42.95, and Johmson highly recommends the dish. “It’s hard to beat the standards set by True Food Kitchen when it comes to quality and clean ingredients,” he says. “It’s the perfect balance of cost, quality, and better-for-you dinner options.”

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is a chain with a few locations in six different states. It’s a go-to spot for Johnson when he’s in the mood for steak. The Los Mejore De La Casa is a 5 oz beef tenderloin medallion that comes with bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeño on a roasted Anaheim pepper, chile con queso, Papas con Chile, Espinaca. It’s $33.99 and just one of the great steak options. Johnson loves the steak and enchiladas that feature a 12 oz. ribeye, two enchiladas, Papas con Chile and charro beans for $32.49. “It might sound strange to go to a Mexican restaurant and order a steak,” he says, “but it’s a great way to get a flavorful steak for an affordable price.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

While Texas Roadhouse has a honkey tonk, fun feel, LongHorn Steakhouse is a bit more upscale. “It feels a little more polished, but still approachable, and they usually do a nice job keeping the steak itself front and center,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. The steak is always fresh–never frozen-and an exceptional value. Steaks range from $20.49 to $42.29 depending on the cut. With a menu featuring classic sides, signature sauces, and a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere, LongHorn makes it easy to enjoy a high-quality steak without feeling like you’re in a formal restaurant.