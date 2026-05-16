5 Best “Crispy Flounder” Sandwiches at Chain Restaurants

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated fried flounder sandwiches.

If you’ve never had a fried flounder sandwich, you’re missing out—this mild-tasting fish is perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, similar to halibut but not as commonly found on menus. Primarily found at Southern-style seafood spots, these tasty sandwiches are versatile and are usually served with sides for a hearty meal. If you want the best fried flounder sandwiches, here are five chains to keep your eye on.

Hook & Reel Flounder Po’Boy

Hook & Reel has a delicious Flounder Po’Boy on the menu alongside the excellent seafood boil options the chain is known for. “Co-workers and I came in for lunch and had a shrimp po boy, fish po boy and shrimp basket. I also had a cup of clam chowder which was amazing,” one diner said.

Popeyes Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich

Popeyes has a seasonal Cajun Flounder Sandwich fans are obsessed with. “Wife and I get one fish and one spicy chicken. We split them and enjoy Popeyes surf-n-turf. We enjoy it,” one said. “I honestly love it and think they have one of the better fish sandwiches,” another agreed.

Freddy’s Crispy Fish Sandwich

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is another spot with an excellent seasonal Crispy Fish Sandwich. This cooked-to-order sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese on a toasted bun. Start your countdown now!

Harbor Inn Seafood

Harbor Inn Seafood has a Crispy Fish Sandwich made with flounder, tilapia, or whiting, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Each sandwich option is served with coleslaw, hush puppies, and your choice of one side: French fries, a baked potato, or steamed vegetables. The White Fish Tacos are also a great choice.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster diners can enjoy the Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich, served on a sesame bun with the restaurant’s signature sauce and coleslaw and served with Chesapeake fries and hush puppies. There’s also a full flounder plate, served with tartar sauce and the choice of two sides for those who want something a little more hearty.