These chain restaurants serve rich sausage gravy biscuits packed with comfort.

What is even better than a freshly baked biscuit? One that is smothered in sausage gravy. Obviously, sausage gravy biscuits are not a low-calorie option. But if you are craving comfort food that is creamy, meaty, carby, and buttery, there is nothing more delicious. Where can you order the Southern delicacy? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best sausage gravy biscuits.

Bojangles

The Southern Gravy Biscuit at Bojangles is served Cajun-style with a kick. The hot, open-faced, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit is topped with delicious, country-style sausage gravy, and is on the menu for $3.39. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says about where to get the best sausage biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.

Hardee’s

At Hardee’s, the Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy Combo is a fan favorite. From the warm, fluffy scratch-made biscuit to the sausage gravy, it is an indulgent combination. “We pride ourselves in making our biscuits the right way—from scratch. A batch of our warm, fluffy biscuits comes fresh out the oven every 15 minutes, ready to help you greet the day,” Hardee’s states on its website. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Sausage Gravy & Biscuits is another delicacy to experience, mostly due to the chain’s award-winning sausage gravy. The chain has been cooking up the family farm recipe for decades. It comes with Bob Evans sausage gravy smothering freshly-baked biscuits for $6.99.

Waffle House

Waffle House does biscuits and gravy right. The Grilled Biscuit & Gravy combo is priced right at $4.20, and consists of a fluffy Biscuit, fresh off the Grill, covered in their Signature Sausage Gravy. “Lord I love the gravy. I just told my daughter we have to make a waffle house breakfast for dinner. Sadly we don’t have one here we have to drive 50 miles to get to one,” writes a Redditor.

Denny’s

If you live near a Denny’s, don’t sleep on the chain’s Biscuit and Gravy. The chain serves an affordable open-faced meal that consists of an open-faced biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, starting at $3.49. Diners maintain it is worth every cent.