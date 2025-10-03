7 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Good in This Economy

Going out to eat is expensive, but all-you-can-eat (AYCE) buffets can offer you pretty much endless food (with a few rules, of course) for a reasonable amount of money. Even for a buffet there are cheaper options and more expensive options, but there is zero point in paying for all-you-can-eat if the food is terrible and inedible. Luckily there are a few spots that offer great quality and good prices, from sushi and seafood to steak and homestyle American dishes. Here are the seven best all-you-can-eat buffets in this economy.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is still offering up great AYCE options for hungry diners on a budget. Customers can enjoy the dinner buffet for $16.49 each, Mon-Thu and for $16.99 Fri-Sun. “Service was impeccable. The food was also pretty good and while the desserts were lacking it was a pretty good place to get some cheap food and for a reasonable price,” one diner shared.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, PA is the largest AYCE buffet in America, serving up delicious authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. Wing/Rib Night is $24.99 per person, and there is also Steak Night, Prime Rib Night, and Seafood Night. “Huge buffet, great food. They handle crowds well, never a big wait for a table,” one customer said. “One thing we appreciate about this buffet compared to some others in the area is that all beverages are self-serve and unlimited, no charging you 3 bucks for a cup of coffee or a soda after you pay for a $27 smorgasbord. We go to Shady Maple every year.”

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s AYCE Seafood Buffet costs $49.99 per person which is definitely on the pricier side, but you absolutely get what you pay for. “This place is a seafood lovers dream!!! All you can eat crab legs, mussels, clams, shrimp, brisket, ribs, wings, fried chicken, salads and on and on etc!!!! And they have multiple stations of crab legs so you’re not fighting with people at one spot. The food just kept coming out hot and ready!” one diner raved, saying it’s the best buffet outside of Las Vegas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza has a fan-favorite AYCE buffet ( $9.99 for adults and $5.99 for kids) where you can fill your plate with unlimited pizzas, sides, salads, and desserts and if you don’t see your favorite pizza, they will make it for you. “As far as buffets go they are great. Pizza was fresh and good. They stay on top of keeping the buffet clean and stocked. If what you want isn’t on the buffet they are more than willing to make it for you. I always have great service here. And you can’t beat the price!” one diner said.

Sushi Palace

Sushi Palace is a great place for AYCE fresh sushi made to order for $23.99 weekday lunch, $29.99 weekday dinner, and $31.99 on weekends. “It’s actually the first place we ever tried all you can eat sushi, and we still think their quality is some of the best. They don’t overload the rice on the rolls, and the fish is always fresh. Prices are very reasonable, and there’s something for everyone on the menu,” one customer said.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is another option which is on the more pricey side, but again, you absolutely get your money’s worth. The Full Churrasco experience is $75 per person for the dinner menu, and guests can enjoy continuous tableside carvings of premium Brazilian cuts like signature Picanha (prime part of top sirloin), Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), and Roasted Chicken, Bone-in Ribeye, Filet, Lamb Chops, and more..

Pizza Hut

Would you believe Pizza Hut, once famed for its buffets, still has one at the Eustis, FL location? One YouTuber covered the buffet, revealing it costs $21.38 for two people to enjoy unlimited food. “We eat at this location a couple times a week. The pizza buffet is always fresh and good! They will make a special pizza for you to be put on the buffet. The service is excellent and the staff are very friendly!” another diner said.