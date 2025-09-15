7 Best Golden Corral Items

Golden Corral buffet is one of those spots fans plan to visit hungry, to take full advantage of the all-you-can-eat options available for customers who want the most bang for their buck. The restaurant chain has a huge menu with items for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and this “Endless Buffet” has a few menu items guests go back to again and again. So what’s the best thing to get at Golden Corral the next time you plan on visiting the chain? Here are seven items fans say shouldn’t be missed.

Pizza

If you miss the old Pizza Hut buffet, it might be time to give Golden Corral a try—fans say the pizza offerings at the restaurant chain are delicious and very filling. “The pizza was really good! I can’t wait to come back again. My family and I are happy & stuffed,” one customer said.

All the Tacos

The tacos at Golden Corral can’t be missed. “The tacos are simply amazing and always hit the spot,” one customer raved. “Whether it’s just the two of us or the whole family, we love dining at Golden Corral, and our kids adore it too. What’s even better is that the prices are incredibly reasonable, making it a fantastic value for the delicious food and wonderful experience.”

7 Chains with All-You-Can-Eat Buffets, Ranked From Basic to Best

Made-To-OrderSteak Items

Golden Corral fans love the quality of the steaks at the restaurant. “I was surprised by how tender and juicy their medium rare steaks are,” one guest said. “Wow, better than some high-end restaurants. The choices are quite limited, but not too small that you won’t go out having your fill. So all-in-all a reasonable experience with a reasonable price.” Another was impressed about the way the steaks are prepared. “They cook the steaks right before you and to your liking. They taste good just the way they serve them or you can put some sauce on them, they have a few.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Juicy Chicken

Guests love the chicken options at Golden Corral, especially the fried chicken. “Although I sampled a lot, my favorites were the fried fish, tater tots, and fried chicken. None were greasy or overcooked. The chicken was super moist. The fish was mild with a very light fried or baked crust,” one fan said.

Omelet Station

Breakfast-lovers appreciate the variety of food available early in the morning. “The omelet station was by far the best and tastiest. Service was amazing, staff was attentive to all our needs,” one happy customer said.

7 New Costco Foods Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Right Now

Burger Sliders

Customers rave about the freshly-grilled sliders at Golden Corral. “I love love love the burger sliders they taste so juicy straight out the grill also can’t go wrong with the Mac n cheese and fried chicken and rice 😋 it’s better than hometown buffet,” one guest shared.

Roast Beef

Customers love the roast beef at Golden Corral. “Food was delicious, especially the roast beef, sliced right of the huge roast itself, with Au Jus,” one guest said. “The Butterfly Shrimp (not always available) were so succulent and the breaded perfectly crispy. Two types of breaded/fried fish, I chose the one without bones and the pieces were nice and moist and plump. Salad bar never disappoints.”