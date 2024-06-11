I Tried 14 Bottled BBQ Sauces & the Best Was Sweet and Bold

'Tis the season of grilling, barbecuing, smoking, and every other version of outdoor cooking under the sun. It's time to turn up the heat, and if you really want to impress your friends and family this summer, you better have the best BBQ sauce on the block.

To help you in this department, I recently did all the dirty work for you, tasting, testing, and ranking 14 different store-bought BBQ sauces. I'm talking about all of the biggest names in barbecue, from Sweet Baby Ray's to Stubb's.

When it comes to BBQ sauce, there is so much diversity and so many starkly different recipes. This is what makes it such an intriguing condiment category, but also one which is difficult to rank. So, what I made sure to look for was a steady balance of ingredients as well as a smooth and authentic flavor. It also didn't necessarily have to be sweet, but not too tangy or overly smokey either.

With these pointers in mind, I tasted the most popular bottled selections, paired with none other than a handful of Tyson chicken nuggets. Did I feel a little juvenile eating them? Yes. Was it worth it? Also, yes. After trying all 14, I was able to pare it down to 10, eliminating KC Masterpiece, Kraft, Kinders, and Bulls-Eye's renditions right off the bat—I just didn't find them to be very good. Then, the remaining choices were ranked from good to the absolute best.

Bone Suckin' Sauce Thick Sweet Southern

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

The award for the most intimidating BBQ name goes to Bone Suckin'. Apparently, the founder's mother-in-law came up with the name because the recipe was so good that it made her suck the bones of whatever she was eating just to get the last few drops. Even knowing the origin, something about it still makes me feel a little uneasy. Others seem to really love it, nonetheless, and the sauce has many accolades under its belt, including the winner of The NC Battle of the Sauces . The brand has a handful of sauce options–not to mention seasonings–but I grabbed a jar of the Thick Sweet Southern for $8.49 (quite money-suckin' as well.)

The look: The color definitely leans more red, like burnt umber. The thickness is right, but it's not the thickest in the taste test.

The taste: The first detail I noticed is the obvious clumps or bits peppered throughout that make it not entirely smooth. I assume these are mustard seeds, onion, or even garlic, based on the ingredient list. It's not necessarily a bad feature, just not something I expected. From there, I relished in its sweetness, but it never felt like a full-fledged barbecue sauce. As I continued to taste it, I realized it reminded me more of a thick tomato soup with an addition of other spices and supplemental flavors. For this reason, it dropped to the bottom of my list. But I did think to myself that it would make a great sauce for grilled or baked chicken. And, what do you know, there's a Bone Suckin' Chicken recipe right there on the jar.

Sticky Fingers Smokehouse Memphis Style Sweet & Smokey

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

I love the name Sticky Fingers for a barbecue sauce brand–and I couldn't help but notice the stark contrast between it and the previous contender. The more approachable and kid-friendly brand hails from Mt. Pleasant, S.C., where it was originally used at a beloved smokehouse. Eventually, it became a bottled sauce patrons could take home, and now it can be found on grocery shelves across the country. Five different flavors are available, including Memphis Sweet & Smokey, Carolina Gold, Original Carolina Sweet, Kentucky Bourbon, and Southern Sweet & Spicy. I decided to give the Sweet & Smokey bottle a whirl for a cost of $2.99 at Kroger (discounted from an original $4.29).

The look: A darker mocha shade of brown, but a bit runny. It spread out on the plate almost instantaneously after I poured it out.

The taste: It's immediately sweet on the tongue, easing you in quite nicely. However, it never fulfilled the smokey part of the equation. Instead, what I do taste distinctly is a peppery flavor that gives it a boost and even leaves you with a very subdued hint of spice. Overall, I would say it's too watery and not bold enough for dipping–like I was doing with my chicken nuggets. It would be better used as a glaze for ribs or the like. Maybe the process of smoking or grilling is what really brings this sauce to its full potential.

Jack Daniel's Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 0 g

Did you know the famed Tennessee whiskey brand was also in the barbecue business? And I'll let you in on another secret: the company also has a line of slow-cooked BBQ meats. As for the sauces, there are three flavors in the collection, all made using "Old Time" kettle cooking methods. These include Honey, Sweet & Spicy, and, of course, the coveted Original, which I purchased for $4.73. It's made up of dark brown sugar, rich, ripe tomato, apple cider vinegar, and the not-so-secret ingredient—Jack Daniel's Whiskey.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: JD's russet-colored sauce is unquestionably viscous and moves as slowly as molasses coming out of the jar (not surprising since molasses is, in fact, an ingredient). It also comes in what the brand calls a "handsome glass bottle." I can't say I disagree.

The taste: I honestly expected a bit more from the Old No. 7 brand. It's a fine sauce, don't get me wrong. There are high points like its smooth, almost creamy texture and consistently classic barbecue essence through and through. Plus, it adheres well to anything and everything–including my finger as I went in for a pure taste. But, the rest is mild and meh, except for a strong initial tartness that makes you question the sticky substance from the jump. I'd rather stick to drinking my Jack Daniel's, though I do applaud the company for diversifying its portfolio.

Open Pit Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 40

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0 g

Open Pit barbecue sauce has been around for over 70 years and claims to be the "secret sauce of BBQ pit masters," a high honor indeed. Like Sticky Fingers, the brand has five flavors in its arsenal, all ready for action at backyard barbecues across the country. Thick & Tangy and Brown Sugar & Bourbon make the list, as well as the Blue Label Specialties. This exclusive lineup includes Honey, Hickory, and Original sauces, all known for their distinctive spicy and vinegary flavor. A bottle of the Original cost me just one George Washington note (originally priced at $1.69).

The look: Very red, light, and glossy. It's almost similar to a ketchup, just more translucent with a purple tint.

The taste: This does not taste like your average, everyday barbecue sauce. That's exactly why I have a soft spot for it, but I know others may feel differently (exhibit A: my husband is definitely not a fan). It offers a touch of spice, as promised. It stands out because it doesn't follow along with that smokey and rich nature that many of these other choices thrive on. Instead, the tomato flavor is more forward-facing, and both its consistency and flavor are similar to that of a thick hot sauce with a tang. Open Pit is actually my family's go-to sauce for spicy meatballs, and we swear by the savory combination. So, even if you tend to stick to more traditional barbecues, I would say it's worth trying. Plus, you can't beat the price!

Montgomery Inn Sweet & Tangy Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

The Montgomery Inn is a real-life restaurant that is still open in Montgomery, Ohio (near Cincinnati). As a lifelong Ohioan, I am proud to say that I have eaten there. But do I remember the barbecue sauce? Not really. There's just one kind that's now sold in stores: the Original (although a no-sugar-added version is supposedly coming soon). It's said to be sweet and tangy, and apparently, the recipe is so hush-hush that only the founder's wife and her daughters know it. I was able to snag one of the secretive plastic bottles for $3.27 at my local Walmart.

The look: A lighter caramel brown sauce that is somewhere between thick and thin. Various colored speckles are spread throughout.

The taste: Tomato concentrate made from fresh tomatoes is a prime ingredient here, and it shows–not in a bad way, though. It helps the sauce to take on a honeyed flavor that's smooth but also offers delicate undertones of umami. I wouldn't say it's overly full-bodied or rich, but it's also not too zesty or spicy–a middle-of-the-road choice that I believe would satisfy the majority of palettes out there.

Sweet Baby Ray's Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sweet Baby Ray's is one of America's top-selling barbecue sauces, and it definitely shows. At each grocery store I visited, the brand's red, yellow, and white logo went on for miles. The stockpile is sufficient enough to feed an army or just an overly rowdy crowd at a summertime barbecue. Of course, various flavors make up the supply, from Hickory & Brown Sugar to Sweet Vidalia Onion, but I had to go with the award-winning original. The bottle was originally priced at $2.49, but I paid $2.

The look: Even thicker than the Jack Daniel's sauce, yet still not the thickest of all. The tone is a deep shade of chocolate brown.

The taste: All the things a quality barbecue sauce should be. It's sweet and a tiny bit acidic with a pinch of rich smokiness. There's even a subtle bite at the end, although you have to get a pretty big glob to really notice. All in all, it's just a solid and well-balanced sauce that pairs well with my side of chicken nuggets, and I imagine it would pair well with just about anything.

I admit that ranking these brands toward the top of the list became very challenging because they all deliver great flavor and their own unique style. But, when it came down to it, a few just happened to impress me even more than Sweet Baby Ray's.

Heinz Original Sweet & Thick

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 0 g

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Heinz is the king of condiments. From ketchup and mustard to relish and 57 Sauce, the company does it all in the sauce space. But barbecue sauce is one product that it isn't necessarily best known for, and I was interested to see how the offering fared when pitted against other highly respected barbecue brands. Out of five different styles–including mostly options inspired by different areas of the country like Texas or Kansas City–I selected the Original Sweet & Thick bottle for $4.49.

The look: So dense that it piles onto the plate rather than pools when its squeezed from the plastic container. This is definitely the thickest sauce of them all. It also carries no hints of red whatsoever, just a straightforward dark brown.

The taste: Although I know Heinz typically puts forth quality products, I didn't have my hopes set too high. However, the sauce does the brand name proud. It's undoubtedly sweet but not in a way that's syrupy or cloying, and it's balanced out by the myriad of other flavors. After the sweetness, a tanginess rolls in from the vinegar, which is accompanied by the taste of pepper and garlic. It isn't spicy by any means but it does pack some mild heat. Because of its thickness, the sauce coats your tongue and mouth almost like a gel–an interesting sensation, though not one that detracts from the overall experience.

Stubb's Original

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

Similar to the story of Montgomery Inn, Stubb's is an actual Bar-B-Q joint down in Austin, Texas. When it first opened, smoked meats and various sauces were obviously on the menu, and one form of it was referred to as the "Love and Happiness" plate. To this day, Stubb's continues to spread these two things both at the restaurant and through the brand's collection of retail barbecue sauces. There are now 11 in total, including flavors like Hickory Bourbon, Jalapeno & Honey, Spicy, Sweet Heat, and even Dr. Pepper. However, I kept it classic with an Original bottle for $5.29.

The look: Somewhat thin with a maroon hue that makes it look more like a spicy taco sauce than a barbecue sauce.

The taste: Stubb's is one of a kind. Just like its appearance, the taste also gives off a taco sauce essence or Mexican flair. I would guess that it has something to do with the chili powder it contains–which is apparently common for Texas-style barbecue. Pepper is another standout flavor, and I like that it has a bold, smokey spice to it that many other brands don't. It definitely leans more tangy and piquant rather than sweet. But it pulls it off, and I think some of those strong flavors would be accentuated even more after the cooking or grilling process.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Smokin' Hickory

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

After seeing Guy Fieri's sauces displayed at the grocery store, I had to buy a one-way ticket to Flavortown. The Food Network star is known for his barbecue and comfort foods, so I was hopeful he could deliver a product that topped the charts. There are actually four different BBQs in the Flavortown lineup, including Money Honey, Mop Sauce, Carolina Style, and Smokin' Hickory, which is the one I decided to try. The bottle cost me $3.98 at Walmart.

The look: Gloopy and so dark brown that it almost leans towards black. It also comes in a squeeze bottle similar to what you would find at a hole-in-the-wall BBQ joint or food truck–a promising touch.

The taste: All aspects of this barbecue sauce point toward success, and the taste confirms what I already suspected. It's inviting, with little to no spice but a rich and complex flavor. I think Worcestershire sauce is what makes it really stand out (this might also be where the darker color comes from), and paired with sweet notes from the molasses, brown sugar, and even pineapple juice, it builds depth within the sauce. At first, I thought the smokiness was just a myth. But, after indulging a little more, I realized it's present in every single bite, just camouflaged by the array of other flavors. This sauce will definitely take you on a joyful journey to Flavortown! The best part is that it's sticky and solid enough to do whatever you need it to, from coating a pound of wings to topping a pulled pork sandwich.

Rufus Teague Honey Sweet

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 0 g

Rufus Teague has a commanding presence throughout the grocery store. The brand can be found in the spice aisle as dry rubs, in the snack section as flavored nuts or sunflower seeds, and even in the coffee aisle dressed as slow-roasted java. But what started it all is the brand's genuine barbecue sauce known for "making bad barbecue good and good barbecue better." There are a few saucy styles to choose from, like Smokey Apple or Touch O' Heat. I had to go for Teague's first and most popular sauce, the Honey Sweet. It sold for $5.49.

The look: First, I have to comment on the one-of-a-kind bottle, which looks like something that would hold liquor rather than barbecue sauce. I might have to keep it long after its contents are gone. The sauce itself is a deep copper and viscid.

The taste: Like sweet liquid gold. A charming honey flavor defines the entire sauce, making it so smooth that you just want to sit and savor every taste as it coats your tastebuds. At the same time, it's not just a one-trick pony. It's also bold in other ways, gaining diverse flavors from tomato puree, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and other spices. Rufus Teague's iteration really is the epitome of finger-lickin' good and barbecue sauce done right. It had the ability to elevate my cheap chicken nuggets, so I can't imagine what it could do for a quality batch of barbecued meats.