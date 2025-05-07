13 Yogurt Brands Nutritionists Trust—And 3 They Avoid

Rich in protein, calcium and probiotics, yogurt is one of the healthiest foods you can eat. There are so many varieties of yogurt on the shelves, it can be difficult to decide which ones to get. We all want a yogurt that tastes great and supports our nutritional goals. But some yogurts may be full of sugar and others may be too thick or too watery. And then there are the yogurts that are loaded with candy toppings and may as well be considered dessert!

Thankfully, registered dietician nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT knows how to spot a good yogurt when she sees one. Read on to see the nutritionist-approved yogurts you'll want to try – and 3 that you might want to walk right on past if you see them in-store.

Wallaby Organic Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 3/4 cup

CALORIES : 160

FAT : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 60 mg

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

"This organic yogurt is made with only two ingredients – milk and cultures – and is super rich and creamy thanks to its unique slow-crafted process. The result is a velvety smooth texture and balanced flavor that's not too tart," says Manaker. Plus, it's USDA-certified organic and a great source of protein at 15g per serving.

Nancy's Organic Whole Milk Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 6 oz.

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

SODIUM : 100 mg

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

PROTEIN : 9 g

Nancy's was the first yogurt to be sold in the United States that contained live probiotics. And after more than 60 years they are still around. "Known for its live probiotics and organic certification, this organic yogurt contains 41+ billion live probiotics per serving, and it is made from milk from family farms," says Manaker.

Cocoyo Coconut Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : ½ cup

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 25 mg

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

Cocoyo offers a unique, dairy-free yogurt made from organic raw young coconut, fermented to perfection. "This probiotic-rich yogurt contains only a few grams of sugar depending on the flavor, and it contains 100 billion probiotics per ½ cup serving," says Manaker. One person on Reddit likes it so much they said it "ruined other yogurts" for them.

Maple Hill Organic Plain Greek Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 2/3 cup

CALORIES : 160

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

SODIUM : 90 mg

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

Made from 100% grass-fed milk, this yogurt is free from artificial additives, and offers a great source of protein and probiotics, promoting gut health, says Manaker. Plus, the company implements practices that ensure both the pasture and cow health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OIKOS Triple Zero

SERVING SIZE : 1 cup

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 55 mg

CARBS : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

Oikos Triple Zero is a high-protein Greek non-fat yogurt. "…It is nice and smooth and creamy. I loved it, the spouse and the kids love it, and I love the fact that I am giving them something healthier for them without all of the added sugars and no loss of taste," wrote a reviewer on the Oikos website.

The vanilla, which has 15g of protein, is a favorite of Manaker's.

Activia Probiotic Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 4 oz

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 55 mg

CARBS : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

If you've heard this yogurt may help with tummy troubles, it's true. Activia contains the exclusive live culture Bifidobacterium animalis lactis DN-173 010/CNCM I-2494, which has been shown in clinical studies to support digestive health when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet, says Manaker. "Research published in peer-reviewed journals highlights the strain's ability to improve gut transit time and overall digestive comfort."

Siggi's Icelandic Yogurt (Skyr)

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 50 mg

CARBS : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

This traditional Icelandic yogurt is known for its rich flavor. "Siggi's yogurts are low in sugar, high in protein, and use simple, all-natural ingredients, making them a healthy choice for those mindful of added sugars," says Manaker. The strawberry flavor is a customer favorite.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 120

FAT : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 75 mg

CARBS : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

Chobani offers less added sugar without sacrificing taste, while also containing live and active cultures that benefit digestion, says Manaker. The refreshing lemon flavor is a bright spot. "The lemon is a new try for me and it is really delicious," wrote a reviewer on the Chobani website.

FAGE Total 2% Plain Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 100

FAT : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

SODIUM : 50 mg

CARBS : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

"This Greek yogurt has a balanced fat content, high protein, and no added sugar, making it a versatile and nutrient-dense option," says Manaker. Many find the slightly higher fat content more satisfying than non-fat Greek yogurt, and mixed with berries, granola or other toppings, it's truly delicious.

Stonyfield Organic Plain Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : ¾ cup

CALORIES : 120

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

"This yogurt is USDA organic-certified and contains live and active cultures, providing a clean ingredient list and a boost for digestive health," says Manaker. Stonyfield suggests substituting this yogurt in your favorite recipes including dressings, desserts, baked goods, creamy soups and more.

Icelandic Provisions Skyr

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 50 mg

CARBS : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

"Packed with creamy texture and a unique blend of Icelandic cultures, this yogurt delivers high protein and nutrients with minimal sugar," says Manaker. Since it takes four cups of milk to make just one cup of skyr, the result is a much denser yogurt. The Berry Medley flavor has strawberries, raspberries, cranberries and a hint of blueberry.

Forager Project Organic Cashew Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 120

FAT : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

SODIUM : 5 mg

CARBS : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

For those looking for a plant-based option, this might be it! "This cashew yogurt is a source of probiotics, offers dairy-free benefits, and is made with clean, organic ingredients," says Manaker. Try the other flavors including strawberry, blueberry and peach.

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

SODIUM : 60 mg

CARBS : 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 18 g

This Icelandic-style yogurt is packed with high protein content and live probiotics, crafted from organic milk sourced directly from their family-owned farm. "It boasts a creamy texture and is available in a variety of natural, delicious flavors, making it a nutritious and wholesome choice," says Manaker.

Unhealthiest Yogurts

And now for the yogurts that may not be the most nutritionally sound choices when you're shopping for healthy foods. That's not to say they can't be enjoyed in moderation – but with so many nutritionist-approved options, these are ones you may choose to skip.

Yoplait Original

SERVING SIZE : 6 oz

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

"With a high sugar content, often exceeding 18 grams per serving, Yoplait Original may taste sweet but offers limited nutritional value compared to healthier alternatives," says Manaker. The strawberry flavor is a popular choice, but with so much added sugar (and being low on protein) it probably won't keep you full for long.

YoCrunch with Toppings

SERVING SIZE : 6 oz

CALORIES : 170

FAT : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 110 mg

CARBS : 30 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

This yogurt is branded as "ridiculously good" but, um, that's because it has candy in it. "These yogurts include sugary toppings like candy pieces or cookie crumbles, significantly increasing sugar levels and calorie count, making them more of a dessert than a nutritious snack," says Manaker. The Oreo flavor is full of sugar, so if you're in the mood for a decadent dessert, maybe just have one instead of this?

Chobani Flip Yogurt

SERVING SIZE : 5.3 oz

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

SODIUM : 65 mg

CARBS : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

PROTEIN : 9 g

While Chobani is definitely a go-to brand for healthy snacks, when you add in the toppings it does begin to veer into treat territory. "A mix-in style yogurt with sweet toppings like chocolate chips or nuts, Chobani Flip can increase the sugar count far beyond what is typically recommended for a healthy snack, depending on the variety chosen," says Manaker. The S'mores S'mores flavor has 17 grams of sugar, so know that you're getting a sweet treat before you spoon it.