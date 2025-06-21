7 Arby’s Sandwiches Ranked Worst to Best

As someone who is still upset about the Hollywood Arby’s on Sunset Blvd closing down (the sign is still there, mocking us all), I have sympathy with the loyalty and (sometimes) mania with which Arby’s fans defend the chain and their go-to orders. I analyzed comments on social media to see which Arby’s sandwiches are mentioned the most often and with the most enthusiasm—there are some usual suspects on this list but also a few surprise contenders for the top spot. So did your favorite sandwich make the list? Here are seven of Arby’s best menu items, listed from “pretty good” to “I will drive ten miles for this”.

Market Fresh Turkey Sandwich

Arby’s Market Fresh Turkey Sandwich comes in at number seven. It’s not a flashy sandwich by any means, but has the advantage of tasting home-made. Boring, but good. “Market Fresh Turkey Sandwich all time sleeper sando at Arby’s. It’s like a sandwich your mom makes you,” one Redditor said.

Chicken Bacon Swiss

Chicken Bacon Swiss comes in at number six, with Arby’s fans taking issue with consistency. “Chicken Bacon Swiss used to be my personal #1 overall fast food, but they just suck these days,” one said. “I used to grab a Chicken Bacon Swiss all the time but the one near my house changed it somehow and it is ALWAYS bad now,” another commented.

Classic French Dip and Swiss

The Classic French Dip and Swiss comes in at number five, with fans lauding the value and taste of this iconic sandwich. “Their French Dip is the GOAT of fast food sandwiches in my opinion,” one customer said. “The French dip is babe,” another agreed.

Corned Beef Reuben

The Corned Beef Reuben is an Arby’s classic and a firm fan-favorite, if not the most exciting option on the menu. “I’ve ordered their Reuben a few times and it’s perfectly serviceable, as a fast food sandwich,” one Redditor said. “Their Reuben is better than you would expect from a fast food joint,” another agreed.

Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar

The Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar makes a respectable showing at number three. “I have always really liked the Roast Beef and Cheddar. I have never had a bad one in 40+ years. I will say the gyro is kind of a guilty pleasure. Bring one home and heat it up… It works,” one fan said. Speaking of the gyro…6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greek Gyro

The Greek Gyro sandwich is a very popular menu item amongst hardcore Arby’s fans, who say it handles being reheated pretty well. “It’s been a few months, but I really like their gyros. If I can get a deal on two I’ll save the second one for the next morning. It’s one of the few things that’s good hot or cold,” one Redditor said. “The gyros are better than they should be, I get em when they are on a sale and I’ve definitely had worse. Greasy and garlicky,” another commented.

Smokehouse Brisket

And the winner is… the Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket, with near-unanimous praise and love from sandwich connoisseurs. “Smoked Brisket is the best sandwich Arby’s has,” one loyal fan said. Arby’s customers also rave about the new AC Barbeque Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich and Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich. “Tender, juicy, fatty, I don’t think I’ve ever had something this good at a fast food place. Arby’s does it again,” one happy guest said.