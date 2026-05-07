5 Best “Fork-Tender” Beef Tips and Mashed Potatoes at Popular Restaurant Chains

Five chain restaurants serving tender beef tips with mashed potatoes.

When it comes to steak, it should be a no-brainer that when your red meat craving hits, and you don’t feel like firing up the grill yourself, a restaurant known for delivering tender, flavorful steak cooked the way you like it is a must. The same rule comes into play for steak tips, doctored up, smothered with veggies and gravy. If you’re in the mood for a plate of perfectly cooked beef tips, here are five of the best places to get a nice big plate of steak tips with mashed potatoes.

Beef Tips from Texas Roadhouse

Will I ever not mention this place when it comes to steak? Having to try nearly everything on the menu for Eat This, Not That rankings (including all of the steaks) has made me a life long fan of Texas Roadhouse. Not only do they offer affordable prices to their customers, but their dishes are delicious, including their Beef Tips. The Beef Tips are served over a nice big portion of their mashed potatoes, and covered in onions, brown gravy, mushrooms, and a little sour cream.

Chopped Steak from Logan’s Roadhouse

At Logan’s Roadhouse, they’re known for their signature steaks cooked on a wood grill, in addition to other hearty favorites like sticky ribs and juicy burgers. One of the favorites on their menu is the Steak Tips or “Chopped Steak,” topped with their Brewski onions, brown gravy, and sautéed mushrooms. Soak up every last bit of the gravy with a nice big portion of their mashed potatoes on the side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sirloin Tips from Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is a casual establishment with Broiled Sirloin Tips on the menu to feed your steak tip and mashed potato craving. Their Sirloin Tips are made with signature USDA choice beef that is then hand-cut and marinated for added flavor. Get them smothered, loaded up with peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, potato, and vegetables with a side of their russet mashed potatoes.

Steak Tips from Bob Evans

Bob Evans uses USDA choice beef for their Steak Tips, grilled to the temp of your liking, they finish the dish with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and green onions. The meal comes with two sides, so mashed potatoes and gravy to pair with the steak tips is a must.

Beef Tips from Friendly’s

At Friendly’s, they’re known for their comfort food and ice cream since they opened in 1935. “From burgers, sandwiches, and salads to kids’ meals, we’ve got something for every appetite,” the company states on their website. The tender, juicy Beef Tips & Mash comes as the perfect pair on the menu at Friendly’s.