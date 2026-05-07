7 Fast-Food Favorites Back for a Limited Time in May

Jimmy Johns, Del Taco, and Wendy’s are bringing back fan-favorite menu items this month.

Several fast-food brands are bringing items back to menus this spring and summer, and fans are thrilled. The limited time-only goodies include a fan-favorite dipping sauce from Wendy’s and an iconic Dr Pepper drink from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. These beloved items are sometimes paired with new products, making it even more fun for customers who wait all year for their favorite foods to return. Here are seven fast-food favorites back for a limited time only.

Jimmy John’s Thai Chicken Wrap

Jimmy John’s Thai Chicken Wrap is back: This flavorful wrap is made with all-natural chicken, Thai satay sauce, crispy carrot noodles, cucumbers, lettuce, onion, and mayo on a flour tortilla. “This delicious fan favorite has made a comeback, and it’s about damn Thai!” the chain says. “You spent a beautiful summer together, and it’s been on your mind ever since. So, come get this savory-sweet wrap before you’re left pining for it all over again.”

Del Taco Big Fat Tacos

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Del Taco‘s Big Fat Tacos are back on menus and fans are thrilled. The tacos come in a variety of options, including seasoned beef, grilled chicken, carne asada, egg & cheese, and bacon egg & cheese. “It was my favorite item back in the day. Just got 1 chicken and 1 carne asada, and they’re just as good as I remember,” one said.

Freddy’s Dr Pepper Frost

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is bringing back the Dr Pepper Frost, available May 6 through July 7 at participating Freddy’s locations. “We first offered the Dr Pepper Frost last summer and it became an instant hit,” says Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. “Combining our rich and creamy frozen custard with the one-of-a-kind taste of Dr Pepper’s iconic 23 flavors creates a delicious and cool treat that’s especially enjoyable as the weather starts to warm up.”

Casey’s Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Casey’s is bringing the fan-favorite Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza back to menus until September 8. This delicious pie features made-from-scratch dough, loaded with melted cheese and topped with beef, bacon, pickles, onions and Thousand Island sauce. There’s also the Crispy Fries, a new permanent menu item.

Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

After massive customer demand, Wendy’s iconic Sweet and Sour dipping sauce is officially back at restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. “Sweet & Sour is BACK… but only for a limited time unless y’all get loud. Go get the sauce in-restaurant + like, comment and share this post to save it. SWEET & SOUR ARMY DO UR THING,” the restaurant said via Instagram.

Taco Bell Triple Double Crunchwra

Taco Bell‘s Triple Double Crunchwrap is back at participating locations for a limited time only. “Mine was loaded up with so much beef and cheese that when they tossed it to me over the counter, it took out a small child,” one happy customer said.

The Habit BBQ Chicken Salad

The Habit‘s BBQ Chicken Salad is back! This fan-favorite menu item is made with juicy chargrilled chicken, romaine lettuce, petite green leaf lettuce, hickory-smoked bacon, crispy onion tanglers, roasted corn and black bean salsa, grape tomatoes, and aged white cheddar. The salad is topped with delicious BBQ sauce drizzle and housemade ranch dressing.