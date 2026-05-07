These chains serve flaky, buttery buttermilk biscuits perfect for breakfast.

Buttermilk biscuits are delicious any time of the day. But why wait until lunch or dinner to sink your teeth into a buttery, rich, savory, with a touch of sweet, flaky-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside biscuit? Start your day with buttermilk biscuits for breakfast! Where can you enjoy the treat? Here are 6 leading restaurant chains serving the best “buttermilk” breakfast biscuits.

Hardee’s

Run to Hardee’s for the best breakfast biscuits, which are so good that entire Reddit feeds are devoted to the deliciousness of the breakfast item. They “Made from Scratch” buttermilk biscuits are hand-rolled daily and pair with perfectly cooked eggs. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” a Redditor declares. “It’s so decadent!” another adds.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ freshly cracks and fries eggs for breakfast sandwiches, but they also bake biscuits throughout the day and serve them breakfast sandwich-style. The Bojangles Triple Double, a new 2026 limited-time beast, comes with sausage, bacon, and double cheese, and has been a recent hit with diners. The breakfast sandwiches are always good, but best “when they first finish the first bake of the biscuits,” one person says.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel’s homestyle biscuits are baked fresh and served with sawmill-style gravy, which has such a cult following that there was major backlash when the chain announced they were switching to frozen. They quickly backpedaled. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip announcing they had backpedaled. “Oh my gosh! We just stopped and ate breakfast yesterday and the biscuits were absolutely delicious!!!!” a diner commented.

Biscuitville

With a name like Biscuitville, you’d better have the best in biscuits in town. The chain bakes the pivotal item every fifteen minutes and offers endless items centered around it. For breakfast, a popular order is the Bacon, egg, & cheese biscuit. 2 strips of griddle-cooked bacon, a local fried egg, and American cheese on a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit. “That gravy biscuit is most definitely worth the wait and, side note, can cure a hangover from the depths of hell,” one Redditor declares.

Chick-fil-A

Chic-fil-A is also a great place to get a folded fresh-cracked egg sandwich served on a delicious biscuit. The Chick-fil-A Sausage & Egg is a popular item with pressure-cooked sausage and a real butter-brushed biscuit. Many diners claim it is the best in fast-food land. “I just had my first one this morning and I am in heaven! The sausage is much larger and thicker than McDonald’s and there’s more cheesy cheese in it and it is just overall better, like 100% better!” one Redditor declares.

IHOP

IHOP has several biscuit options, including the Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich, a “warm and flaky” buttermilk biscuit filled with 2 fried eggs, American cheese, 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, and cheese sauce.