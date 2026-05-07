Here are 13 top restaurant chains offering special menus and deals for Mother's Day.

If you haven’t made plans for Mother’s Day, you’d better get on it! The annual day honoring mom is quickly approaching. Luckily, there are many restaurants offering special menus and deals that will make mom feel special while saving you a little money. Here are the 13 best Mother’s Day deals at leading restaurant chains.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is serving a “Mum’s Day Menu” through May 10. She gets her pick of three hand-trimmed, Aussie-seasoned-and-seared Filets, “topped with garlicky lemon shrimp, savory bacon and blue cheese butter, or served with a buttery lobster tail on the side,” the chain says.

Popeyes

Ahead of Mother’s Day, from May 8–10, guests can receive a free gallon beverage with the purchase of a Popeyes Family Meal (8-pc, 12-pc, or 16-pc of Signature Chicken or Tenders, or 18-Pc Wing Group Pack). The offer includes a free gallon of Popeyes Premium Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, or Fruit Punch with any Family Meal purchase, available exclusively on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App.

IHOP

IHOP is celebrating Mother’s Day with a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Stack, which includes four chocolate chip pancakes topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries, whipped topping & chocolate chips. There is also a promo on IHOP gift cards: get a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 gift card purchase.

Marco’s Pizza

The Magnifico line at Marco’s Pizza is “designed to impress the most magnificent moms and to keep the whole table happy,” the pizza chain says. And, guests can use code MOMSDAY to get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $12.99 the week of Mother’s Day.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is celebrating moms with both a limited-time dining experience and a new social campaign that highlights what makes them special. The “Sizzle. Share. Celebrate.” five-course menu is perfect for the mom who loves Asian food. And the brand has launched Mama Chang, a social-first campaign running through May 10 at 11:59 PM PT, inviting guests to nominate a mom by sharing why she deserves to be celebrated. One winner will receive a $2,500 P.F. Chang’s gift card and a custom “Mama Chang 2026” embroidered sash, and 8 runner-ups will each receive $250 gift cards. To enter, first follow @pfchangs on Instagram, then like this post and tag a mom in the comments, and share why she’s special.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tim Hortons

In honor of Mother’s Day, Tim Hortons U.S. is giving guests a delicious way to celebrate Mom with something sweet —a unique bouquet of 24 “long-stem” Timbits, wrapped with a satin ribbon bow and packed in a beautiful box. They are available for pre-order starting at $12.99 from participating Tim Hortons restaurants or online. Orders can be picked up in the restaurant or delivered between May 8 and May 10.

Fogo de Chão

If mom likes churrasco, bring her to Fogo de Chão. The chain will feature all-day dinner pricing, with brunch items served until 2. Children under six are free, and ages 7 to 12 are half price. If mom would prefer to dine in their is a Celebration Package, which includes your choice of the chain’s most popular cuts, authentic sides, warm Pão de Queijo, and the decadent Chocolate Brigadeiro Cake. And, you get a free dessert if you spend over $50.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is celebrating Mother’s Day with a great deal. Guests who visit their local Pollo Campero from May 4 to May 11 will receive a $10 off any family meal coupon. It is valid in-store only from May 11 to June 7.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris is hosting Mother’s Day brunch starting at $45, available May 9th and 10th until 3 PM. After brunch, the dinner menu continues the celebration. Availability, menus, pricing, and hours may vary by location. Most of the brunch meals will include Shrimp & Grits, sautéed shrimp and creamy cheddar grits finished with a house-made Cajun butter sauce, Lobster Frittata, tender lobster with sautéed spinach and tomatoes layered over an egg and potato frittata, finished with hollandaise, and a 6 oz Center-Cut Filet* With A Loaded Frittata, a tender 6 oz center-cut filet finished with garlic butter, paired with an egg and potato frittata loaded with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon, served over spinach.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse is hosting a 2-Course Weekend Brunch Menu featuring savory selections, including Sliced Tenderloin & French Onion Frittata and Filet with Crab-Stuffed Shrimp. The Brunch Menu is available until 3 PM and starts at $58 per Guest. If Mom is more in the mood for a traditional steakhouse pairing, the Filet & Lobster 2-Course is available all weekend long, featuring the steakhouse’s most-loved steak, Filet Mignon, paired with North Atlantic Lobster Tail. $85 per guest. Open at 11 AM on Saturday, May 9, and at 10 AM on Sunday, May 10. Dinner Menu and Children’s 3‑Course Menu are also available all day.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is celebrating moms with a well-deserved treat, because “Mamacita Needs a Margarita,” they say. On Sunday, May 10, mothers dining in can enjoy a complimentary Mamacita Margarita with the purchase of an entrée. The $13 margarita is available May 1 through June 14.

The Capital Grille

On Mother’s Day, The Capital Grille will offer a two-course, chef-curated brunch for $55 to $60, depending on location, at the upscale steakhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s brunch is $17. Guests will begin with Specialty Blueberry Bread, freshly baked in-house, followed by first-course options like Cold-Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast or savory New England Clam Chowder. For the main course, guests can indulge in a Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, an 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon served with White Cheddar Hash Brown and a soft-fried egg, or a Pan-Seared Salmon.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is serving a two-course prix fixe brunch for Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 9 to 10. It starts with a warm Apple Cinnamon Scone, then guests can choose from first-course options like a Norwegian Smoked Salmon or Lobster Bisque, followed by entrées like a Butter Poached Main Lobster Quiche Florentine with Fuji Apple Salad, Chilled Colossal Crab Avocado Toast on toasted Japanese milk bread, or a pan-seared 8-ounce filet with a Mushroom and White Cheddar Frittata. A la carte dinner is available all day, along with a Children’s Brunch menu. Live music begins at 4 p.m., where available. Pricing is $55 to $60 for adults and $17 for Children’s Brunch.