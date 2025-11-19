7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks

Getting an authentic Philly Cheesesteak is slightly challenging once you’re not on the east coast, but it doesn’t have to be: Several chains are serving up not just good but great cheesesteaks, made with care, love and attention to detail. The bread has to be outstanding, the meat top-quality and perfectly cooked, and the cheese has to be melty and plentiful. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best, most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks you can get outside of Philly itself.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

Charleys Cheesesteaks is one of the biggest national chains dedicated to Philly Cheesesteaks and also serves up wings, sides, and shakes depending on location. “As a transplant from Philadelphia, I know what a Philly Cheese Steak is. This one tasted good, even excellent, with the requisite thin steak meat and cheese,” one fan shared.

Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best has fantastic sandwiches, fans say. “Fresh, authentic, tasty. I really enjoyed the sandwich, well done and great flavor. Fries are also good,” one diner said. “Classic Philly Cheesesteak. Ate half of it before remembering to take the photo because it smelled so good,” another agreed.

Tony Luke’s

Tony Luke’s says it has the best Philly Cheesesteaks and sandwiches, and diners agree. “Ordered pickup on a Monday late morning. Even after 2 hrs on the road, both the cheesesteak with whiz and onions and roast Italian pork tasted great,” one fan said.

Steve’s Prince of Steaks

It doesn’t get better than the Cheesesteaks at Steve’s Prince of Steaks, fans rave. “I thoroughly enjoyed the Philly steak here. The taste was incredibly impressive, and it’s definitely a must-visit place,” one diner said.

Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop

Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop serves up authentic Philly Cheesesteaks. "The best Philly cheesesteak I've had in my life. We ordered at the window late at night and it was ready super quick," one diner said.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs are a solid option for a good sandwich. “Penn Station is hands down the best cheesesteak I’ve ever had. Granted, I haven’t actually been to Philly…but outside of Philly haha,” one diner said.

Great Steak

Great Steak is a great option for reasonably priced Philly Cheesesteaks. “Low-key great sandwich place. The food is delicious and quick service,” one fan said.