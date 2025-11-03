5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Philly Cheesesteaks, According to Chefs

Few sandwiches are as iconic—or as crave-worthy—as the Philly cheesesteak. With its sizzling shaved beef, melted cheese, and soft roll, it’s a simple yet satisfying classic that’s surprisingly hard to get right. While plenty of restaurants serve their own versions, only a few chains have truly mastered the art of the cheesesteak.

So what does it take to have a stand out Philly cheesesteak? A few things, according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

Bread: The bread makes or breaks it. If the roll isn’t right, the sandwich doesn’t stand a chance. You want a soft but sturdy Italian roll. Something like Amoroso’s or Sarcone’s if you’re lucky. It should be lightly chewy with just enough crust to hold up under heat and cheese. No dense baguettes, no fluffy sub rolls. The perfect cheesesteak should yield slightly when you bite it. Not fight you.

Beef: Thin-sliced and cooked hot and fast. The best cheesesteaks use ribeye, shaved thin enough that it almost ribbons when it hits the griddle. Just because if it does, it can burn quickly. You don’t want chunks. You want tender, browned edges that soak up the cheese and juices. The secret is heat. When you scoop it up, it should glisten and not drip.

Cheese: This for me is where the artistry happens. Whether it’s Cheez Whiz, provolone, or white American, it should melt with the steak, not sit on top of it. You want the cheese to thread through the meat so every bite feels like it was meant to be that way. Personally, I like provolone for a cleaner melt, but I respect a good Whiz for that nostalgic creaminess.

Onions: Onions should be intentional. Sautéed onions add that touch of sweetness and umami that rounds out the whole thing. They shouldn’t be burnt or limp. Just golden and soft. I mean you can go for other things. Some folks go for peppers or mushrooms too, and that’s fine. But for me, the onions are the soul.

To find out which ones are worth your order and money, Eat This, Not That! Chef Rena shares her favorite places for a top-tier Philly cheesesteak.

Charleys Cheesesteak

People like Charleys Cheesesteaks because it hits a sweet spot: attention to cheesesteak quality, fresh‑grilled ingredients, plenty of customization, good value, and familiar chain convenience. It’s a national chain beloved by many, including Chef Rena. “They get the basics down: thinly sliced sirloin, cooked on a hot griddle, loaded with onions, and served on a soft roll that holds up without going soggy,” she says.”Their cheese melt is perfect. It hugs the meat instead of drowning it.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs offers fresh, high‑quality ingredients, generous portions; reliable consistency; and a brand that feels like it cares about more than just selling subs with their community involvement and impact. “The steak is shaved thin and cooked fresh on the grill, and when you get it with melted white American cheese and a drizzle of their red pepper relish, it hits that classic balance of savory, salty, and tangy,” says Chef Rena. “It’s full of flavor, but still feels clean. A win for me.”

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has premium sandwiches and a mission‑driven brand all wrapped up in tasty subs like their cheesesteak. "If you want something a little sweet, then you'll love their Steak & Cheese that's saucier and heartier," says Chef Rena. "The sautéed peppers and onions, and the provolone melts beautifully into the roll." She explains, "It's not traditional Philly-style, but it's comfort food that doesn't pretend to be something it's not."

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs don’t get enough credit, says Chef Rena. “They grill their steak to order, and the bread is lightly toasted, giving a good crunch without losing that soft, chewy interior,” she explains. “The balance of meat-to-cheese is just right. When you grab one hot with a splash of vinegar on the fries, it’s pure East Coast comfort.”

South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries

South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries are often in food courts or stadiums and Chef Rena says they’re worth a stop. “They stay close to the roots–ribeye beef, grilled onions, and real Cheez Whiz or provolone options,” she says. “It’s nostalgic and messy in all the best ways!”