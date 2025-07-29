7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Ziti

Baked ziti is a gorgeously decadent Italian-American dish made with ground meat, tomato sauce, a ricotta cheese blend, and ziti pasta—everyone says their particular recipe (or their family recipe) is the best. But what about times when you are craving this ultimate comfort food but that perfect ziti is not available? Lucky there are several restaurant chains that serve up some very tasty baked ziti—eve if it isn’t as good as grandma’s. Here are seven chains where customers love this classic menu item.

Olive Garden

Customers love the Five Cheese Ziti al Forno at Olive Garden. “Five Cheese Ziti from Olive Garden, honestly the best pasta I’ve ever had,” one Redditor said. “I love the Five Cheese Ziti forno, absolutely delicious and I get it every time I’m at an Olive Garden in the states. Their iced coffee and mozza sticks are great too.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has the “Taylor Street Baked Ziti” which is beloved by guests. “The Taylor Street Baked ziti was awesome… with plenty of Italian sausage in a delicious tomato tangy sauce,” one happy customer said. Portions are big, but it reheats well, fans say.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s has a Spicy Baked Ziti on the menu customers love. “The Baked Ziti and chicken broccoli penne are my go-to’s,” one fan said. “The seasoning on the very top is just a Parmesan/parsley blend, but in the sauce is red Calabrian pepper flakes that makes it spicy,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sbarro

Sbarro‘s Baked Ziti is made with Ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheeses in a tangy tomato sauce. Many customers who grew up eating Sbarro mention this menu item. “Baked Ziti is the best. I haven’t had any in forever, I gotta fix that,” one fan said. “Their baked ziti was bomb,” another agreed.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a customizable Deep Dish Ziti on the menu. “It starts with ziti pasta, to which we add a trio of delectable meats: housemade meatballs, Italian sausage and diced pepperoni,” the restaurant says. “Of course, no baked ziti would be complete without sauce, so you’ll get two: tangy marinara sauce and creamy alfredo! Next comes BJ’s signature five cheese blend, parmesan cheese and fresh basil. All of this is put into a deep dish pan and baked. The result is a mouthwatering pasta dish that’s sure to delight.”

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse has a Baked Ziti on the menu. This version is made with pasta, made-fresh-daily meat sauce, garlic butter sauce and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. The chain isn’t really expanding (if anything it’s contracting) but customers say it’s a good basic choice if you want anything too fancy.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo‘s Baked Ziti is made with mozzarella, provolone & rosa sauce tossed & topped with ricotta & Italian-style breadcrumbs. “Love their serving size,” one Redditor said. “Highly recommend the prosciutto stuffed chicken and baked ziti!” another customer shared. “We love their Baked ziti and fresh bruschetta,” a third commented.