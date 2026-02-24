5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Bang Bang Shrimp

These chains serve the crispiest, sauciest Bang Bang Shrimp.

Bang Bang Shrimp is a wildly popular appetizer made from battered, deep-fried shrimp coated in a creamy, spicy sauce. Made famous by Bonefish Grill, this menu item was originally intended to be a limited time option only, but overwhelming demand led to the shrimp being put on the menu permanently. While Bonefish Grill sparked off a mainstream movement for this addictive app, many other restaurants have an iteration of this dish diners love. Here are five chain restaurants with the best Bang Bang Shrimp on the menu.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill‘s Bang Bang Shrimp is still one of the most popular items on the menu. “The food was exquisite. We started with the Bang Bang shrimp ( of course). Our friends hadn’t tried it before so it was a great surprise for them. The dinners were fresh and well prepared,” one diner shared.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse‘s Wild West Shrimp is a spicy delight and the most popular appetizer on the menu. The chain describes this dish as a generous portion of shrimp hand-breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown, then tossed with spicy cherry peppers and garlic butter. This shrimp is served with housemade ranch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s has the fan-favorite Dynamite Shrimp item on the menu, made with tempura-battered shrimp tossed with a sriracha aioli. The Dynamite Roll is also very popular, made with tempura-battered shrimp tossed in Dynamite Sauce paired with a classic California roll, and drizzled with spicy sriracha aioli and savory eel sauce for a bold flavor. This one really is spicy!

Bahama Breeze

The Firecracker Shrimp at Bahama Breeze is a popular appetizer made from shrimp deep-fried in a crispy batter and drizzled with sriracha aioli. “We tried their empanadas, firecracker shrimp, tuna tostadas, skirt steak with chimichurri, spinach and artichoke dip, and Yucca cheese fries. All so good!” one fan said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.‘s Bang Bang Shrimp is made with beer battered shrimp coated in a creamy spicy sauce. “We ordered four different types of shrimp dishes and they were all fabulous! I must say our favorite was the Bang Bang! It was slightly tangy and spiced,” one diner said.