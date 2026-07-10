5 BBQ Chains With the Best Ribs and Sides, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the barbecue chains serving standout ribs and sides.

Barbecue lovers know that great ribs are only half the equation. The right sides, whether it’s creamy mac and cheese, smoky baked beans, or buttery cornbread, can turn a good meal into a memorable one. While plenty of chain restaurants serve barbecue, only a handful consistently get both the ribs and the fixings right. “Great barbecue ribs should be tender enough to pull cleanly from the bone while still retaining a bit of texture”, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether they’re baby back or St. Louis-style, the best ribs are seasoned well, cooked low and slow, and finished with a flavorful sauce that complements the meat instead of overpowering it.” He adds, “Pair them with classic sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, or cornbread, and you’ve got the makings of an unforgettable barbecue meal.” To highlight the best spots, Chef Dennis shares his top five chains for ribs and sides.

Famous Dave’s

For many barbecue fans, this chain has become synonymous with generous portions and a menu built around smoked meats. “Famous Dave’s has built its reputation on ribs, and its St. Louis Style Ribs remain one of the chain’s standout menu items,” says Chef Dennis. “The ribs are slow-cooked, generously seasoned, and finished with a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce that appeals to a wide range of barbecue lovers. Their side dishes, including Wilbur Beans, cornbread muffins, and creamy mac and cheese, complete a classic barbecue feast.

Mission BBQ

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This fast-growing barbecue chain focuses on regional smoking traditions and a straightforward menu centered on classic barbecue staples. “Mission BBQ takes a traditional approach to barbecue, focusing on smoked meats and authentic flavors,” Chef Dennis explains. “Their Baby Back Ribs are smoked until tender with a flavorful bark that lets the quality of the meat shine.” He adds, “Paired with hearty sides like baked beans, mac and cheese, or green beans with bacon, it’s a satisfying barbecue meal from start to finish.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Although it’s primarily known as a steakhouse, this restaurant has quietly earned a following for another slow-cooked favorite. “While LongHorn Steakhouse is best known for its steaks, the Baby Back Ribs are an excellent choice for barbecue lovers,” Chef Dennis shares. “Slow-cooked until tender and glazed with a rich barbecue sauce, the ribs offer bold flavor and generous portions.” He says, “Served with steakhouse favorites like seasoned fries or a baked potato, they make for a hearty and satisfying meal.”

Sonny’s BBQ

With decades of barbecue experience, Sonny’s remains a reliable stop for traditional Southern-style smoked meats. Sonny’s BBQ has been serving Southern-style barbecue for decades, and the Rib Sampler showcases the restaurant’s dedication to slow-smoked meats. Guests can enjoy tender, smoky ribs alongside classic barbecue sides like baked beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread. It’s a great option for anyone looking to experience a variety of Sonny’s signature barbecue flavors.

Texas Roadhouse

Steaks may be the main attraction, but plenty of regulars know there’s another menu item that’s worth saving room for.”Texas Roadhouse consistently earns praise for its Half Slab Ribs, which are slow-cooked until tender and finished with the restaurant’s signature barbecue sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The ribs are meaty, flavorful, and pair perfectly with favorites like steak fries, baked potatoes, and the chain’s famous fresh-baked rolls. It’s a barbecue dinner that delivers both quality and value.”