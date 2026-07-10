From classic diners to steakhouses, these chains serve standout coconut cream pie.

There are endless pie flavors, ranging from pumpkin and apple to cherry. But there is no pie quite like coconut cream pie. The delicious, tropical-inspired pie is full of creamy deliciousness, including custard, shredded coconut, and whipped cream. However, not every slice of the calorie-heavy dessert is worth eating. Where can you get the best coconut cream pie? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best coconut cream pie, according to diners.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery‘s signature Coconut Cream Pie is made with a flaky, scratch-made pastry crust, a rich vanilla-coconut custard, real shredded coconut, and is topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut. It is the ultimate diner favorite.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a rich cream bakery favorite. It features a smooth coconut custard, a flaky crust, real whipped cream, and toasted coconut flakes. “My favorite pie!!” a Facebooker says.

Del Frisco’s

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Craving an after-steak dessert? Del Frisco’s famous Coconut Cream Pie features a thick, custardy coconut filling, a sweet vanilla wafer crust, a massive mound of whipped cream, and is topped with shaved white chocolate and toasted coconut. According to diners, it is the ultimate gourmet trat.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory’s take on the classic is the Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake, which features coconut cheesecake with vanilla custard and a chocolate layer, all in a coconut macaroon crust. “Best cheesecake ever. The macaroon crust topped with a layer of chocolate makes it even more decadent,” a Redditor says. “By far THE GOAT of Cheesecakes,” another added.

The Capital Grille

My favorite dessert at The Capital Grille is the Coconut Cream Pie, a seriously decadent version of the pie with a flaky crust filled with coconut cream and topped with fresh whipped cream, served with a housemade sugar cookie tuile. “That is truly one of the best desserts I have ever had. Absolutely perfect after a steak and bottle of Quintessa,” a Facebooker attests. “It is the best dessert on the menu! Don’t get me wrong, the cheesecake is fabulous as well,” another added. “The best thing I’ve had in my mouth Everrrr!” a third said.