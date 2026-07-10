These chains serve oversized burgers loaded with fresh beef, toppings, and big flavor.

I love a good burger, but not all burgers check the boxes. A great burger needs to be big enough, juicy and tasty, be served on a freshly baked bun, and come with adequate fixings, like condiments, grilled and fresh veggies, and cheese. Where can you get big, delicious burgers? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best giant burgers, according to diners.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers’ custom-built burgers are a DIY adventure for burger lovers, available in ⅓-, ½-, and ⅔-lb patties made from 100 percent fresh beef. “Our burgers are made from fresh, never frozen, 100% all-American premium cut beef with no fillers or additives,” they write. You can customize your burger at its legendary toppings bar, which offers a wide range of options, including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and more. The buns are also delicious.

Fatburger

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fatburger’s super-sized Kingburger features a half-pound patty cooked to perfection. “The burger that made us famous. A big, fat ½ lb. patty of 100% pure lean beef, fresh-ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain writes. If that isn’t big enough, get the XXL (Double Kingburger), an entire pound of meat, or the XXXL (Triple Kingburger), 1.5 pounds.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a wide range of burgers, from simple to gourmet. The Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger is “mouth-watering,” writes a Redditor. It is charbroiled, covered in melted cheddar and American cheeses, crispy bacon, thick-cut slow-roasted smoked bacon, and secret sauce, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. “I had this Bacon cheeseburger last Sunday…it was a great Sunday,” writes a diner.

Texas Roadhouse

Everything is bigger at Texas Roadhouse, including the burgers. They are next-level delicious, per diners, and a great value. “Texas Roadhouse reg cheeseburger is good af. I get it there every time,” one says. “Agreed! Texas Roadhouse is oddly good,” another says.

The Habit Burger

For a chargrilled burger, head to The Habit. The chain is one of the few places that still chargrill meat, resulting in a delicious, juicy patty. “Bacon Burger from The Habit’s infinitely better than 5 Guys,” one person claims. “Habit does make a very good one I would agree. Cooked fresh and a good size. I don’t think there are as many topping options as FG, but it is also less money,” says another.