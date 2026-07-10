These chains serve crispy, juicy chicken tender platters with sides diners rave about.

I love a good chicken tender meal, especially when served alongside a few delicious sides. Not every chicken tender or chicken finger is created equal. Some are too tough, others too crunchy, while some are bland, or have more breading than meat. There are a few chains that serve reliable chicken finger meals that keep diners coming back for more. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken tender platters, according to diners.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s tenders are so amazing that the entire menu revolves around theml. Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and perfectly seasoned. The dipping sauces and the simple but delicious sides, including slaw and fries, perfect the meal. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s saucy, well-seasoned boneless wings are another delicious option, especially if you like some spice. “Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings,” another agrees.

Chick-fil-A

While Chick-fil-A nuggets are the most popular order at the chains, the chicken tenders are even meatier and delicious. Their tenders are 1000x better than the nuggets IMO,” one person maintains. They are seasoned similarly to the breaded chunks, but offer a heftier source of protein and pair perfectly with the chain’s sides.

Bojangles

Bojangles is the champion of chicken fingers. Their version is dubbed the Supreme. “Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best,” writes u/timterp72. “I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn’t one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it’s a necessity lmao. So good,” writes one fan.

Culver’s

Culver’s “very big tenders” are another hit. They have a “thinner but very crispy coating,” according to Redditor u/Beautiful-Cat245. And, they are actually made to order, making them one of the freshest options. “Culver’s chicken tenders are fresh made,” says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options. “Culver’s Buffalo tenders have no equal,” adds another.