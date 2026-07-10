5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Pickles, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the chain restaurants serving standout fried pickles.

Fried pickles have been around for decades, but were once found only at select spots like county fairs or local Southern joints; now the tasty appetizer is on menus across the country. The pickle trend has become a staple at many restaurants, in part thanks to social media, where crispy, tangy bites continue to gain attention. But not every chain restaurant gets the balance of crunch, seasoning, and flavor right. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share the chain restaurants serving the most satisfying fried pickles.

What Makes a Good Fried Pickle

With fried pickles everywhere now, there are key things to look for when ordering. “The best fried pickles strike the perfect balance between crispy and tangy,” says Chef Dennis. “A light, crunchy coating should enhance the pickle without masking its bright, briny flavor, while the inside stays juicy and crisp. Served hot with a creamy dipping sauce like ranch or a spicy aioli, they’re one of the most satisfying appetizers on any menu.”

Texas Roadhouse

Known for its hand-cut steaks and Southern-inspired menu, Texas Roadhouse also offers a variety of shareable appetizers that go beyond the usual favorites. According to Chef Dennis, “Texas Roadhouse serves crispy, golden fried pickle chips with just the right amount of crunch and tang.” He says, “The light breading allows the pickle flavor to shine, while the accompanying ranch dressing provides a cool, creamy contrast. It’s one of the chain’s most popular appetizers for good reason.”

PJ Whelihan’s

This sports bar chain is known for its pub-style menu and crowd-friendly dishes, making it a natural destination for creative appetizers. PJ Whelihan’s takes a different approach by serving fried pickle spears instead of traditional chips,” Chef Dennis explains. “The larger pickles stay juicy inside while the crispy coating provides plenty of texture in every bite. Served with a dipping sauce, they’re a flavorful appetizer that’s perfect for sharing.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

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While wings remain the main attraction, Buffalo Wild Wings has expanded its appetizer lineup with plenty of options designed for sharing. “Buffalo Wild Wings offers crispy fried pickle chips that fit perfectly alongside its famous wings and sports bar menu,” says Chef Dennis. “The pickles are fried until golden brown while maintaining their signature tangy bite. They’re an easy choice for anyone looking for a crunchy appetizer to share.”

Zaxby’s

Best known for its chicken fingers and Southern-style comfort food, Zaxby’s brings its signature approach to more than just its main menu items. “Zaxby’s Fried Pickles feature thinly sliced pickle chips coated in a seasoned breading and fried until crisp,” says Chef Dennis. “The flavorful coating complements the bright acidity of the pickles, creating a well-balanced appetizer. Paired with ranch dressing, they’re a popular Southern-inspired snack.”

Popeyes

The fast-food chain has built a following around its Louisiana-inspired flavors, and its appetizer menu reflects that same focus on bold, familiar favorites. Popeyes offers fried pickles as a limited item, and Chef Dennis says they are crave-worthy. “Popeyes brings its signature frying expertise to its Fried Pickles, creating a crispy appetizer with bold seasoning and plenty of crunch,” he says. He explains that “the tangy pickles and well-seasoned coating make for a satisfying combination that pairs well with the restaurant’s other Southern favorites. It’s a flavorful addition to the menu for pickle lovers.”