These BBQ chains pair smoky brisket with savory Southern-style green beans.

If you are a die-hard BBQ fan, you understand the deliciousness of brisket and green beans. Brisket, a BBQ delicacy, is one of the most intricate meats for any pitmaster to prepare, and it isn’t offered everywhere. And green beans? Unlike steakhouses, which usually sauté green beans in olive oil and garlic, southern-style green beans are generally prepared differently, slow-cooked with ingredients like bacon and onions until they are almost falling apart. Where can you get the best brisket with a side of green beans? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best brisket and green beans, according to diners.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque‘s beef brisket is one of the most popular at the chain, which is famous for its “No Cowbell” sandwich, made with “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” reads the menu description. It pairs perfectly with City Barbeque’s Green Beans with Bacon, slow-cooked Kentucky Wonder beans tossed with smoked bacon, onions, and cracked black pepper

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s BBQ Brisket Combo is a great way to indulge in brisket and green beans. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains. Diners also love the green beans and bacon. “Just the sound of Green Beans & Bacon together makes you smile a bit, doesn’t it? Then wait’ll you taste this mouthwatering combo! Fresh-steamed green beans studded with meaty bacon and packed with flavor. Pair it with all your favorite MISSION BBQ Smokehouse Signatures,” the chain wrote in a Facebook post. “They are just about good and tasty enough to have alone,” a fan says. “Like mom made!” another added.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s BBQ is famous for large portion sizes, and delicious smoked meats, including brisket. One Yelper wrote about the Texas brisket. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.” The chain’s Firecracker Green Beans (sometimes called Southern-Style Green Beans) are a must-order, sautéed with bacon, onions, and spicy peppers.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ hickory-smoked brisket is perfectly tasty and tender. “We are serious brisket people. We’re talking 13-hour smokes at home for friends and family — so we don’t impress easily. We ordered the chopped brisket meal with fries, and I’ll say this: it holds its own. The brisket arrived hot, tender, and with a genuine smokiness that didn’t tip into overdone. That’s a line a lot of BBQ joints cross. Sonny’s doesn’t. The portion is generous on your choice of bread, and the garlic bread is a smart touch — it adds just the right savory contrast to the sweet. Speaking of sweet, Sonny’s house BBQ sauce is, in my opinion, one of the best in the game. Bold claim, but I stand by it,” a Yelper wrote in Alabama. And the green beans are a re-order item. “I will take the Sonnys green beans any time,” a Facebooker says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit serves up “solid” BBQ meats, including brisket, according to a Redditor. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” Diners often order it alongside Green Beans with Bacon, which are simmered with bacon and onions.