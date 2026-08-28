These restaurant chains serve flavorful chicken and rice dinners diners love.

Chicken and rice is one of the most popular food pairings in almost every type of cuisine, from Chinese and Latin American to Greek. Poultry pairs perfectly with grain, and there are endless ways to prepare it depending on the sauce, spice, veggies, and method. It is also a healthier option because it’s nutritionally balanced. And the good news is, several chain restaurants do it well. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken and rice dinners, according to diners.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Greek-style chicken and rice is done right at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. The Great Greek Rice Bowl comes with a chicken breast on a bed of rice pilaf, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, marinated garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta, served with tzatziki sauce. “I ordered a chicken souvlaki paired with rice and a Greek salad. I kid you NOT every bite was seasoned so perfectly well. If I could I would order this everyday for lunch or dinner,” one diner said.

El Pollo Loco

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El Pollo Loco is a popular Latin American-inspired fast-food brand known for some of the tastiest chicken and rice options. “It’s phenomenal fast food,” a Redditor declares. “The chicken is marinated in-house,” a former employee reveals.

Zankou Chicken

Zankou Chicken is another popular Mediterranean chain known for exceptional rotisserie chicken and rice plates, plus a garlic sauce diners rave about. “I am absolutely obsessed,” one Google reviewer said. “I would eat here once a week if I lived in the area. I know they are famous for their chicken, and they absolutely make incredible chicken.”

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has delicious Hawaiian-inspired chicken-and-rice dishes, such as the Katsu Chicken Plate Lunch and the BBQ Chicken Bowl. “Always awesome food and service. Love the chicken katsu and BBQ chicken. Great value too!” one diner said.

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical specializes in Latin American chicken-and-rice dinners. Some of the most popular menu items include the 1/4 Fire Grilled Chicken plate, which comes with rice, beans, and a bread roll, which is “absolutely delicious!” raves a fan. “The yellow rice and the chicken were amazing—fresh, flavorful, and a huge hit with everyone at our church.”