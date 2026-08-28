These restaurant chains serve nostalgic open-faced turkey sandwiches with all the fixings. Meta description

Craving an open-faced turkey sandwich? The bread-and-poultry combo is reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner, making it one of the more nostalgia-inducing items you can order off a menu. However, it isn’t easy to find at chain restaurants unless you are dining out over the holiday season. And here’s a little hack: If restaurants have turkey dinner on the menu, you can easily modify it by asking for the meal to be prepared over a slice of bread. Where can you find the open-faced delicacy? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best open-faced turkey sandwiches, according to diners.

Silver Diner

Silver Diner serves an open-faced sandwich that is basically Thanksgiving dinner any day of the year. “Silver Diner has a fantastic hot open turkey sandwich,” a Redditor declares. Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter features sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, scallions, fresh veggies, and ginger cranberry-orange sauce.

Black Bear Diner

The Black Bear Diner Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich boasts 6 ounces of roasted turkey breast served open-faced on sliced white bread, smothered in turkey gravy, and served with red-skinned mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce. “Hot open faced turkey sandwich with mashed red potatoes. 6 oz of perfectly roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy over white toast, and a serving of cranberry sauce. Excellent lunch, except next time I think I will ask for additional turkey gravy,” says a Facebooker.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s serves traditional roasted turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy, which can easily be made into an open-faced sandwich with a slice of bread from the cafeteria line. “Love it, luckily the turkey is great and the dressing tastes very much like I make,” a Facebooker writes.

Piccadilly Cafeteria

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Piccadilly Cafeteria is another reliable homestyle hot turkey plate, serving sliced turkey and dressing over bread. “Sunday is always turkey and dressing, which was delicious,” a Facebooker writes.