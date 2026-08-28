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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Open-Faced Turkey Sandwiches, According to Diners

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These restaurant chains serve nostalgic open-faced turkey sandwiches with all the fixings. Meta description
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August 28, 2026

Craving an open-faced turkey sandwich? The bread-and-poultry combo is reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner, making it one of the more nostalgia-inducing items you can order off a menu. However, it isn’t easy to find at chain restaurants unless you are dining out over the holiday season. And here’s a little hack: If restaurants have turkey dinner on the menu, you can easily modify it by asking for the meal to be prepared over a slice of bread. Where can you find the open-faced delicacy? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best open-faced turkey sandwiches, according to diners.

Silver Diner

Silver Diner Koch's Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter
Silver Diner

Silver Diner serves an open-faced sandwich that is basically Thanksgiving dinner any day of the year. “Silver Diner has a fantastic hot open turkey sandwich,” a Redditor declares. Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter features sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, scallions, fresh veggies, and ginger cranberry-orange sauce.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner/Facebook

The Black Bear Diner Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich boasts 6 ounces of roasted turkey breast served open-faced on sliced white bread, smothered in turkey gravy, and served with red-skinned mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce. “Hot open faced turkey sandwich with mashed red potatoes. 6 oz of perfectly roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy over white toast, and a serving of cranberry sauce. Excellent lunch, except next time I think I will ask for additional turkey gravy,” says a Facebooker.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby's Cafeteria Roast Chicken
Luby's Cafeteria

Luby’s serves traditional roasted turkey and cornbread dressing with gravy, which can easily be made into an open-faced sandwich with a slice of bread from the cafeteria line. “Love it, luckily the turkey is great and the dressing tastes very much like I make,” a Facebooker writes.

Piccadilly Cafeteria

Piccadilly Restaurants Turkey and Dressing
Piccadilly Restaurants/Facebook

Piccadilly Cafeteria is another reliable homestyle hot turkey plate, serving sliced turkey and dressing over bread. “Sunday is always turkey and dressing, which was delicious,” a Facebooker writes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah

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