Regulars say these Wendy’s menu favorites are worth ordering again and again.

Not sure what to order at Wendy’s? The fast-food restaurant has so many items to choose from, but not all of them are worth eating. However, there are a handful of items that the chain nails, ranging from anything with bacon on it to some of the most beloved frozen dessert drinks in fast-food land. What should you get on your next Wendy’s run? Here are the 7 best orders at Wendy’s, according to regulars.

Baconator or Anything Else with Bacon

Wendy’s has some of the best bacon, according to regulars. Many diners say the Baconator, loaded with two fresh patties and a whopping six bacon strips, is the best thing on the menu. “It’s the only fast food burger i eat! i love Wendy’s patties compared to McDonald’s and BK’s,” writes a Redditor. Bacon cheeseburgers are also worth ordering. “They have good bacon cheeseburgers. The meat is decent quality. I usually get a Bacon Cheeseburger with baked potato, chili, and sour cream,” says a Redditor. “If I ever go to Wendy’s anymore I get a baconator no mayo add mustard. It’s kinda pricey but they do put a lot of bacon on it and their bacon is always cooked perfectly,” another adds.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, made with a spicy blend of black pepper and cayenne that delivers consistent heat and texture, is a fast-food favorite. “Between Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A, I enjoy Wendy’s more. I like the overall flavor, even if it’s not mouth burning spicy. I also enjoy their breading more than Chick-fil-A’s,” one person says.

The Classic Frosty

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The Wendy’s Frosty is a thick, spoonable treat. It is one of the most iconic desserts. “It has a creamy texture that’s thicker than a milkshake but not as firm as traditional scooped ice cream. Too thick for a straw and easily scooped with a spoon,” the chain says. Chocolate is the most popular option but seasonal flavors are also must-orders. “I LOVED their Orange Cream Frosty,” says a Redditor.

French Toast Sticks

Breakfast is a hit at Wendy’s. “French toast sticks no side syrup needed. They’re that good,” a diner says. “I was really surprised how good their French toast sticks are,they are even better the BK version but I still need my sugar fix and dip them in syrup,” says another.

Hot Chili Bowl

Wendy’s chili is seriously delicious. “The chili is still good. Ask for chili oil and sour cream, which are free. You can also add onion,” a Redditor says. “Cup of Chili is STILL the GOAT of the menu,” another says. ” I’m 45 and it still tastes the same like it did when I was say 15,” a third says.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

The crispy chicken nuggets are another must-order, golden seasoned chicken bites. “Nuggets (regular or spicy) dipped in honey are GOAT!” says a diner. “My go to is always spicy nugs, fries and chili. I dip the nugs and fries in the chili,” says another.

Baked Potato

Diners also obsess over the hot, fluffy baked potato.”Even better, get a baked potato AND a small chili. You can spoon some into the potato as you eat. It makes it feel more like a full meal for real cheap,” says a Redditor. “That combo can hold me over for at least 5-6 hours,” another agrees. “Can attest the way to do the potato is with cheese, sour cream & chili,” a third says.