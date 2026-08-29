5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Cheese Grits, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for crispy fish paired with creamy cheese grits.

Fried fish and grits is one of those Southern classic combos that always works like a charm—the crispy crunchy fish perfectly complements the savory grits, and opting for cheesy grits takes it to the next level. While making grits at home can be time consuming (unless you use something beautifully convenient like Gritzy), many restaurants have outstanding fish and grits options so good diners order it on repeat. The next time you get a craving for delicious fried fish and cheesy, creamy grits, here are five chains fans love.

Sam’s Crystal River Seafood

Sam’s Crystal River Seafood has a huge variety of excellent fried fish including tilapia, snapper, pollock and more to pair with cheesy grits. “Omg! The cheese grits were on point! Green beans yummy too! The fish and fried shrimp delicious!” one happy diner shared.

Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen

Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen has delicious Catfish & Cheddar Grits: Hand-battered catfish served over andouille cheese grits and finished with red wine gravy. “The catfish is cooked to perfection and the cheddar grits is so good,” one fan said. “Who-Dat Blackened Cajun Chicken dish is very unique with the grits cake with the sauce.”

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Diners at Fixins Soul Kitchen can opt for the Fried Fish plate, which is made with cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two sides, including cheesy grits. “I tried the three piece fried chicken and the fried fish entrees. Both came with two fixin’s (sides), in addition to cornbread/hush puppies or biscuits,” one diner said. “I highly recommend the grits and okra with bacon. The flavors were on point in all aspects, and the meal was well balanced.”

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar has a Fish and Grits plate that ticks all the boxes: Flounder, stone-ground cheddar grits, with crab gravy or cream sauce. “Virgil’s is exactly who they think they are! Everything here is a 10/10. I had the fish and grits, shrimp, corn muffins, deviled crab eggs and everything was amazing,” one fan raved.

Oohh’s & Aahh’s

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It doesn’t get better than the fried whiting and other seafood options at Oohh’s & Aahh’s, paired with delicious creamy cheesy grits. “I ordered the Catfish & Grits meal with a side of collard greens, and a piece of cornbread. Everything tasted perfect!” one diner said.