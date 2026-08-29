5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken-Fried Chicken, According to Diners

Diners reveal top spots for golden, hand-battered chicken and gravy.

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Chicken-fried chicken (also known as country-fried chicken) is a Southern staple dish popular across the U.S., and for good reason: Very similar to country-fried steak, chicken-fried chicken is made with a tenderized chicken breast rather than steak, breaded and fried to golden deliciousness. Usually served with savory mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and more, this rich, indulgent comfort food classic is a hit with diners who know where the best ones are to be found: Here are five chains to add to your list.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe has fantastic daily specials, and Tuesday’s Chicken Fried Chicken meal is not to be missed. “We ubered Cotton Patch for supper tonight & it was delish – as usual,” one diner said. “We had the chicken fried chicken with jalapeno gravy – which is my favorite. I’m always a little nervous about getting things like this delivered, but they put the gravy on the side and the chicken stayed crispy.”

Bubba’s 33

The Southern Fried Chicken at Bubba’s 33 is made with a hand-breaded, golden-fried chicken breast covered with scratch-made cream gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and one side. “Tonight I ordered the fried chicken, with a side of asparagus and pimento mac & cheese, and it already came with mashed potatoes. I have no words to describe the gravy, it is unlike anything I’ve ever had and so incredibly good,” one diner said.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks diners can get hand-battered Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken served with house made garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño cream gravy, and sautéed green beans. ” The chicken fried chicken or chicken fried steak are both amazing and amazing in size too! Lot’s of TVs for watching your favorite sports but it’s really all about the food,” one fan shared.

Texas Roadhouse

The Country Fried Chicken at Texas Roadhouse is a hit with diners who love the taste, quality, and value for money. “Texas Roadhouse has the best chicken fried chicken. Yeah it’s a chain but that dish is amazing there. Huge and crispy. Good gravy and mash,” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Southern Fried Chicken at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is a delicious dish made with hand-breaded, buttermilk fried chicken breast served with pepper cream gravy and white cheddar mashed potatoes. “We got the fried chicken breast with mashed potatoes. This was the salted caramel pizookie . It was nice because it was a mini one ! Definitely not a healthy meal tonight 🤣But yummy and warm on this cold night,” one fan said.