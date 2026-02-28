4 BBQ Chains Serving the Best Smoked Meats, According to Pitmasters

Pitmasters reveal the BBQ chains worth the drive.

Some BBQ is good. Some BBQ is life-changing. Barbecue isn’t just food — it’s a craft. The smoky aroma, the tender pull of meat off the bone, the tang of perfectly balanced sauces — getting it right takes skill. While there are countless BBQ spots out there, not every stop is worth the detour. But a few are so exceptional, so perfectly executed, that pitmasters say they’re worth the drive. Eat This, Not That! asked pitmasters to share the BBQ joints they believe are worth hitting the road for, and here are their top four picks.

Truth BBQ

Truth BBQ has two locations in Texas and is beloved for its time‑honored smokehouse tradition, chef‑like attention to detail, standout sides, and a reputation that makes it a must‑try on any serious BBQ pilgrimage. “Truth BBQ is worth all the hype that they receive and definitely worth the drive to go and eat it,” says Michelle Wallace, chef, owner & pitmaster, B’tween Sandwich Co and Top Chef Season 21 Contestant. “They are known for their Central Texas style of smoking and they do it extremely well. From their Wagyu brisket to their duroc ribs, which by the way are my two favorite items on their menu, their expert technique shows in every dish. Oh! I’m obsessed with their tater tot casserole. It’s so addictive.” Chef Michelle adds, “Lastly, their team is amazing. From the moment that you get in line, they make it a point to make everyone feel at home. Great service all the way around.”

Gatlin’s BBQ

Gatlin’s BBQ is a Houston staple that blends rich, smoky meats, hearty portions, classic sides, and a welcoming vibe into a barbecue experience that feels both authentic and worth seeking out. “Gatlin’s BBQ has this down-home East Texas/Louisiana style BBQ vibe that just makes you feel like you’re at home when you walk through the doors,” says Chef Michelle. “They take quality products and smoke them low and slow with impressive skill. The brisket is amazing, but the ribs are to die for. The sides are mom’s recipes and you can tell.” She adds, “The dirty rice is classic and cooked just right, while the smoked corn is so unique and delicious on its own. The other thing that I love about Gatlin’s BBQ is that they offer breakfast. Expert tip…get the pancakes with sliced brisket! Just don’t forget to leave time to take a nap afterwards.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dinosaur Bar‑B‑Que

Known for Southern-style, slow-smoked BBQ, Dinosaur Bar‑B‑Que is a New York small chain with six locations. Each spot has a gritty roadhouse atmosphere with live music and great food. “Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has built its reputation over decades by doing barbecue the hard way, slow-smoking meats fresh daily, using house-made rubs and sauces, and prioritizing technique over shortcuts,” says Mike Nugent, CEO and pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. “Unlike many chains, Dino maintains consistency across locations without sacrificing craft, staying true to regional barbecue traditions while still feeling approachable and unfussy.”

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

West Coast chain Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ combines smokehouse mastery, comfort‑food classics, generous portions, and warm hospitality into a BBQ experience that feels both satisfying and downright fun. You’ll find locations throughout California, Nevada and Arizona and Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply raves about the regional chain. “They stick to the Southern way,” he says. “Ribs are low and slow smoked, the bark is full of flavor and their sauce is enough to raise their taste rather than overpower it. Every bite speaks of the fact that it was served with attention.”