5 BBQ Chains With the Best Pulled Pork Dinners, According to Diners

These popular smokehouses slow-cook their savory pork to tender perfection.

Pulled pork is a popular BBQ menu item found at pretty much any good smokehouse. Whether on a platter, salad, in a sandwich or as a side, this savory, delicious meat has intense flavor and texture thanks to being beautifully slow-cooked to perfection. Pulled pork always comes with good sauce, and when paired with sides like mac and cheese, fries, and coleslaw, it’s an outstanding meal:. Here are five BBQ chains with the best pulled pork dinners, according to diners.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a delicious Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich diners love. “Brisket, pork, jalapeño sausage all legit (tasted before I doused them in spicy sauce like I always do haha), fresh coleslaw, perfectly toasted bread. Top notch. But if you are on a budget, that $10.99 pulled pork sandwich deal cannot be passed up!” one fan said.

City Barbeque

Diners love the hand-pulled pork at City Barbeque. “We got two three meat combos and it was perfect for the four of us. The ribs were made to perfection, the beef brisket was delicious, and their pulled pork was very savory,” one diner said.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The pulled pork dinners at 4 Rivers Smokehouse are excellent, fans say. “I’m an a la cart meats kind of guy, and the brisket (ask for a mix of lean and ‘moist’ aka ‘with delicious melt in your mouth fat’) and pulled pork are both on point,” one diner said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

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Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has delicious pulled pork options on the menu. “Best BBQ. Best pulled pork I’ve tried to date. The ‘Night of the living bbq sauce’ is a great bbq sauce. Best onion rings I’ve ever tried. Got the Pork Z-Man which was magnificent,” one fan said.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is famous for its slow-cooked, hand-pulled pork. “So very impressed by the quality of the food and service!” one fan said. “The pulled pork and brisket both tasted amazing even without BBQ sauce! Tried all of the eight different sauces, which are all great, but I think Baja Bold edges out as the best.”