4 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Ribs and Baked Beans, According to Chefs

Chefs share chain restaurants serving standout BBQ ribs and baked beans.

There’s something about BBQ ribs and baked beans that just works. The pairing gives the perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors. The combination also offers contrasting textures and a comforting, classic barbecue experience that feels both hearty and satisfying. While plenty of restaurants serve the duo, some chains stand out for doing it especially well. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share the four restaurant chains that get this iconic combo right.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Rack of Ribs and Side of Beans

What separates a mediocre plate of ribs and beans from a standout dish comes down to a few key things. “A standout rack of BBQ ribs is all about tenderness, deep flavor, and that perfect balance between smoke, spice, and sauce—the kind of ribs that are juicy and nearly fall-off-the-bone, with just enough bite to show they’ve been cooked right,” says Chef Dennis. “Pair that with baked beans that are rich, slightly sweet, and layered with smoky depth, and you’ve got a combination that defines great barbecue.” He adds, “When it comes together, it’s hearty, comforting, and exactly what you want from a true BBQ experience.”

Mission BBQ

Known for its patriotic spirit and impressive food, Mission BBQ never disappoints. “Mission BBQ delivers a classic, no-frills barbecue experience with ribs that are smoked low and slow, bringing out deep, authentic flavor in every bite,” says Chef Dennis. “Their baked beans complement the ribs beautifully, with a rich, savory-sweet profile that adds that essential BBQ sidekick to round out the meal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is known for its award-winning ribs and sauces, backed by a long history of barbecue competition wins. Chef Dennis says it’s one of the top BBQ chains for authentic food. “Famous Dave’s is known for bold flavors, and their ribs are no exception—meaty, tender, and generously coated in their signature sauces,” he explains. “The Wilbur Beans are a standout side, packed with smoky, sweet flavor and hearty ingredients that make them more than just an afterthought.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones ribs and beans offer a smoky, saucy, and approachable flavor profile, delivering a dependable and satisfying take on a classic barbecue pairing. According to Chef Dennis, “Smokey Bones offers ribs that hit that sweet spot of smoky and saucy, making them a reliable choice when you’re craving barbecue comfort food.” He explains, “Their BBQ baked beans bring a rich, slightly tangy sweetness that pairs perfectly with the ribs and adds depth to the plate.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse combines authentic slow-smoked meats, flavorful sides like loaded baked beans, and a reputation for quality, making it feel closer to real smokehouse BBQ than typical chains. “4 Rivers Smokehouse is all about traditional, craft barbecue, and their ribs reflect that attention to detail with deep smoke flavor and a perfectly tender texture,” says Chef Dennis. “Their baked beans are equally impressive, delivering a robust, savory-sweet bite that complements the richness of the ribs and completes the meal.”