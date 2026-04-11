5 BBQ Joints with the Best Sides, According to Chefs

Top barbecue joints serving sides that complement smoky meats and complete the meal.

When you’re eating barbecue, good sides are essential—not just for flavor, but for balance. They help cut through the richness of smoky, hearty meats with contrasting textures and tastes. You need something to cleanse your palate during the meal, and tangy coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese and other sides help make every bite more satisfying. To find the top spots for barbecue sides, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots. Here are the top five.

Home Team BBQ

Home Team BBQ is a small chain that’s capturing a lot of attention for its slow‑smoked barbecue with chef‑driven techniques. It’s got a welcoming, casual atmosphere that feels more elevated than your average BBQ joint, and it’s a favorite of John Ondo, executive chef at Ocean Course Food & Beverage at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. “They really pay attention to the finer details when it comes to their sides,” he says. “If you’re lucky and they have Hash& Rice on the menu that day. Get it.” He shares, “You can smell the collards on the stove as you walk up. They have a really good Brunswick Stew. It’s not uncommon for me to get a plate of sides. Hash, stew, collards, cucumber, tomato done!”

Gatlin’s BBQ

Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston, Texas, has become a local favorite for its slow‑smoked, craft barbecue rooted in family tradition and Southern cooking. It’s a go-to for Michelle Wallace, chef, owner & pitmaster, B’tween Sandwich Co and Top Chef Season 21 Contestant. “Head over to Gatlin’s BBQ if you want some delicious sides that are well thought out and abundant,” she says. “With over 10 options to choose from, you can miss when choosing any of them.” Chef Michelle shares, “They have an East Texas-Louisiana flair that is so craveable! My favorites are the dirty rice and fried okra and the mac & cheese.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Feges BBQ

Known for its creative, high‑quality take on Texas barbecue that blends classic smokehouse techniques with chef‑level execution and thoughtful sides, Feges BBQ is another Houston spot Chef Michelle raves about. “They have such a unique approach to the sides that they serve,” she says. “Some may consider them as nontraditional, but I think it’s something that sets them apart from other BBQ joints.” Chef Michelle explains, “From the Sweet & Spicy Sprouts to the Korean spicy Collards, you can just taste their culinary expertise. My absolute favorite is Moroccan-spiced carrots! 10 out of 10 would recommend it, especially paired with brisket and ribs!!”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is beloved for its award-winning ribs, but the chain also has standout sides that don’t disappoint, according to Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “While they’re known for ribs and brisket, their sides like cornbread muffins, mac and cheese, and Wilbur beans really complete the experience and make it feel like a full comfort-food meal,” he says.

Smokey Bones

Another good option for great barbecue and sides is Smokey Bones. According to Dozus, “Their BBQ plates come with solid classic sides like baked beans, coleslaw, and loaded mashed potatoes, which balance the rich smoked meats really well.”