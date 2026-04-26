7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best BBQ Sliced Beef Sandwiches and Crispy Onions

These popular restaurant chains serve the most flavorful BBQ sliced beef sandwiches.

BBQ beef and crispy onions go together so well, especially in a sandwich or sub where the crunchy tang of the onion perfectly complements the savory, rich beef. Meat such as brisket has a beautifully tender melt-in-your-mouth texture that is only highlighted by crispy pickles, onions, and other fresh or cooked vegetables. If you’re craving this tasty combo, here are seven chain restaurants with the best BBQ beef sandwiches and crispy onions.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut‘s Chronic is packed with BBQ roast beef, green bell peppers, mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle for a savory, crunchy, delicious sandwich. “Ok so the sandwiches are sooo delicious. My go to’s are the chronic and G13,” one fan shared. (The G-13 is an excellent sandwich containing roast turkey breast, roast beef, bacon, chipotle mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, also with Shake & House dressing.)

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Diners at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit can enjoy the Classic Brisket Sandwich on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun, with pickles and onions as standard. “Indulge in our Pitmaster’s pride: Succulent brisket that’s been slow-smoked for 18 hours over Hickory wood, chopped or sliced, with your choice of signature barbecue sauce,” the chain says.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has several delicious sandwich options on the menu, like the “Not a Sloppy Joe”: A triple BBQ sandwich packed with pulled pork, pulled ribs, and brisket tossed in a spicy-sweet Chipotle Peach BBQ sauce, with pickles and crispy onion straws on a toasted bun. The More Cowbell sandwich is also excellent, with beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast.

Arby’s

The Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Sandwich at Arby’s contains one full quarter pound of chopped smoked brisket with pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with a choice of sweet or spicy BBQ sauce. Guests can add onions and pickles to their sandwich for the perfect amount of crunch, plus Crispy Onion Strings for something extra special. The Corned Beef Reuben is also a popular menu item.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has a Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket made with smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar, BBQ sauce & mayo with a dill pickle spear served on the side. Guests can opt for extra toppings such as onions, banana peppers, cucumber and more. “It’s fantastic how well this sandwich holds up, even the next day. If you’re looking for a filling and flavorful option that delivers beyond the first bite, Firehouse Subs’ Brisket sandwich is the way to go,” one fan said.

Sonny’s BBQ

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Diners at Sonny’s BBQ can opt for crispy onion straws on sandwiches like the Beef Brisket Sandwich, which contains sliced or chopped brisket, or the Brisket Grilled Cheese, which is made with chopped brisket queso and melty cheddar cheese stacked on garlic bread. Pair it with fries or coleslaw for the ultimate BBQ meal.

Ben Miller BBQ

The sandwiches at Ben Miller BBQ come standard with BBQ sauce and chopped onions mixed in or on top, including the beef sandwich. Diners can also opt for the BBQ plate, with one order of meat (Beef Brisket, BBQ Chicken, Turkey Breast, or Sausage) and three side orders (pinto beans, potato salad, coleslaw, Spanish rice, green beans, hash browns, or french fries).