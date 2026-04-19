5 BBQ Chains Serving the Best Beef Brisket and Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

Five BBQ chains serving brisket with jalapeño mac and cheese sides.

BBQ just hits the spot, especially during the summer. That addicting, slow cooked tang of barbecue is basically you tasting what time and patience can lead to. But frankly, we don’t all have the time (or the patients for that matter). Sometimes, you just want a big plate of barbecue served to you on a platter without the effort that goes into it. Let someone else do the cooking for a change, with a nice big scoop of mac & cheese sprinkled with acidic, spicy jalapeños for a little spice and a little pizzazz on the side. Is that too much to ask? At these five chains, it’s not.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is famous for their Maggie’s Mac-N-Cheese, easy to add some jalapeño peppers on top to cut the richness. An order of that on the side of their Chopped Brisket is the ultimate meal with a little bit of a kick. “First time but not the last. My husband and I both had the two meats meal. I had brisket and pulled pork with cornbread and mac and cheese. My husband had brisket and pulled chicken with baked beans and cornbread. Both meals were delicious,” a reviewer said on Yelp.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

At Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, toss some spicy jalapeños into the mac & cheese on the side of their brisket platter or brisket sandwich. “It’s been a while and was craving some beef brisket and stopped by,” a reviewer said on Yelp. “The beef brisket was done to perfection and brussel sprouts and mac n cheese [on] point.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

I grew up driving an hour and a half with my friend from Buffalo, NY to Rochester just to eat at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, so seeing them expand makes me feel like a proud mama (a little dramatic, but true). Their prime biscuit sliders with pickled onion and jalapeño or simply just their platters of two or three meat combos with prime brisket are both awesome choices at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Especially with a side of their creamy mac & cheese with some jalapeños caked on top. “My husband and I had an excellent lunch date here at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que,” a review said. “We split the poutine fries, a brisket cheesesteak sandwich, and a two meat platter with sides. All winners.”

Famous Daves

The Texas Beef Brisket at Famous Daves is a fan favorite. Whether it’s served on a sandwich with their spicy Hell-Fire Pickles, or on its own with a side of macaroni and cheese with jalapeños on top, the brisket is a favorite among diners. “Stopped by for a quick lunch, and it was perfect! My friend and I both went for the Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich with coleslaw,” a reviewer said. “The meat was excellent! Very tasty! Satisfying! I swear, I could have eaten one more!”

Yardbird

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Yardbird is known for their slow roasted brisket and hearty sides, with their entire menu, delivering quality and flavor. The mac & cheese is made with five different cheeses, with a crispy herb crust, and there are grilled jalapeños on the menu you can add. This is ideal on the side of their tender Low & Slow Brisket Dip Sandwich, featuring their smoked brisket, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, and roasted garlic aïoli.