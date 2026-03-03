7 Best Beef Jerky Brands Made With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

These real beef jerky brands are high-protein and shopper-approved.

Beef jerky is the ultimate on-the-go snack, providing energy and satiation without the slump that comes from high-sugar products. This convenient dried meat is packed with protein for a healthy, better-for-you item to bridge the gap between meals. If you’re craving good jerky made with real, actual beef, there are some great options available to keep on hand. Here are seven of the best beef jerky brands made with real beef that shoppers love.

Archer Cowboy Cut Old Fashioned Beef Jerky

Archer Cowboy Cut Old Fashioned Beef Jerky is made with grass-fed beef, no sugar, and no preservatives. “This has become a new addiction since I discovered it on sale at Meijer,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “The cowboy cut, zero sugar old fashioned jerky is soooo good. The texture is perfect, not too tough but not soft either. It’s also authentically beefy, like a piece of meat should be.”

Jack Link’s Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky is another great option made with 100% real beef. “Very tasty, the right level of ‘chewiness’, and sugar free!” one happy shopper said.

Old Trapper Naturally Smoked Original Old Fashioned Beef Jerky

Old Trapper Naturally Smoked Original Old Fashioned Beef Jerky is made from real beef, and no pepper for those who like a milder flavor. “Incredibly delicious! Moist without being wet, extremely potent flavor without being overwhelming,” one Walmart shopper said.

Good & Gather Original Beef Jerky

Good & Gather Original Beef Jerky is made with premium beef, and Target shoppers appreciate the value and taste. "Love this Jerky! The flavor is delicious!" one fan said.

Tillamook Country Smoker Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky

Tillamook Country Smoker Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky is made from 100% premium beef. “I absolutely love this jerky!” one Target shopper said. “It’s packed with flavor, perfectly chewy, and super satisfying. The best part? It has zero sugar — which makes it a guilt-free snack I can enjoy anytime. A staple in my pantry!”

Member’s Mark Beef Steak Strips

Member’s Mark Beef Steak Strips are made with 100% beef, extra thick cut and naturally smoked. “My husband loves these. He would eat a whole bag in one sitting if I let him. I buy several bags and hide them. Otherwise he would eat them all in 2 days,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Enjoy Old Fashion Peppered Beef Jerky

Enjoy Old Fashion Peppered Beef Jerky is an excellent option made with peppered beef and no preservatives, and with more of a chewy consistency compared to other brands. “This is a great flavor. It’s not ‘soft’ chewy jerky, but it’s really snackable,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “We can easily eat the whole bag within a couple of days, it’s kind of addicting that way, in a good way.”