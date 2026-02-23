Jerky fans say these brands deliver the best flavor and texture.

Beef jerky is a high-protein snack that hits all the right savory notes. You either love jerky or you hate it. I have been a fan since I was a kid. I especially love eating it on road trips, as it can replace a meal on the go. What are the best brands, according to jerky aficionados? Here are the 7 best beef jerky brands, according to shoppers.

Old Trapper

Old Trapper Old Fashion Beef Jerky is a favorite among Target shoppers, offering chewy, deliciousness at a good value. “Best beef jerky on the market! Much better than any of the other brands. Great flavor and very fresh tasting and very tender!” one shopper says. “This is my go-to jerky brand. Best jerky ever, and much more affordable than JL brand, and not to mention you get more for your bucks,” another adds.

Damn Good Jerky

If you like artisan jerky, lots of people recommend Damn Good Food made with top round beef and no preservatives. “I’ve been enjoying Damn Good Foods. Their Death by Jerky and Western are quite tasty,” one Redditor says.

People’s Choice

A lot of jerky lovers are fans of People’s Choice. “People’s Choice is my go to. Available on Amazon but a little cheaper if ordered directly from their site,” one says. “I order from People’s Choice every couple months. Hands down the best jerky with no added bs ingredients. Hatch green chile, Nashville hot and cowboy peppered are my go too’s,” another adds.

Yoked

If you like brisket-quality jerky, splurge on Yoked, which “has a very soft texture and it’s very tasty. Like a jacklinks but in a better version. Worth of a try tho,” one person says. “Been searching for best jerky and found this holy grail from Yoked Jerky!! Initially intended to find a soft jerky but the flavors is what really got me, mind you some flav got a high amount of protein which is actually great as I am a gym goer. No BS but this brand got me subscribing for bags of jerky every month. Def worth trying!” adds another

Wild Bill’s

You can’t go wrong with Wild Bill’s. “I’ve been making my own forever, but when I’ve bought it, it’s always been Wild Bill’s,” a serious jerky eater wrote. “Wild Bill’s is my favorite commercial jerky that I can find in stores,” another agreed.

Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky

Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky is a cleaner, store-bought jerky that shoppers love. “I like the healthier ingredients in this brand. We avoid nitrates. It also tastes great. Not too chewy. Nice texture. Perfect take along snack on the go, husband keeps some in his truck for work,” one writes. “Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky is bar none the best jerky on the market. It melts in your mouth. Forget ripping a piece off with your teeth. It is tender. And the taste? Fantastic. Try it !!” another adds. “Best jerky I have ever eaten. Highly recommend it,” another chimes in.

Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky is another wildly popular jerky that shoppers call "Delicious and addictive" in reviews. "Great tating Beef Jerky that ranks up there with the rest and is a great value for Jerky of this quality," a Target shopper says. The bags are filled with "soft pieces" of the tasty meat.