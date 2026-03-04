4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Pho, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve rich, authentic beef pho.

Chicken noodle soup has earned its place as a timeless classic, but there’s something special about pho that takes soup to a whole different level — deeper, more aromatic, and layered with flavors and textures that are so satisfying. While you can customize pho with different proteins, meat lovers know how comforting the soup is with beef. It’s the ultimate comfort bowl — rich broth, tender beef, rice noodles, and a pile of fresh herbs and crunchy bean sprouts for contrast. While pho is often associated with small, family-run Vietnamese restaurants, several chain spots across the country are serving bowls that truly impress. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table to share her four favorite chains for beef pho.

Pho Hoa

Pho Hoa built its reputation on reliability. Regulars know they can expect a familiar broth flavor, noodle texture, and portion size no matter which location they visit. On the menu, you’ll find Phở Tái, Nạm, Gân, Sách – Đặc Biệt, which is steak, flank, tendon and tripe. “The broth is clear and beef-forward with noticeable spice from star anise,” says Buchanan. “The noodles hold their texture, and the thin-sliced beef cooks gently in the hot broth.”

Pho 24

While not a large nationwide chain, Pho 24 has multiple locations in Georgia, serving authentic Vietnamese pho. Fans love its clear, flavorful broth, tender beef, and generous portions that make each bowl deeply satisfying. According to Buchanan, “The broth leans lighter but still has depth. The herbs and bean sprouts are fresh, which keeps the bowl from feeling heavy.”

Pho Saigon

Pho Saigon is a beloved multi‑location Texas pho spot that chefs and locals alike keep recommending for its rich, slow‑simmered broth and tender cuts of beef. “The beef is sliced thin and served rare, so it finishes cooking in the broth,” says Buchanan. “The broth has balance without being overly salty.”

PHỞ BẮC

PHỞ BẮC has become a Seattle institution. There are a handful of locations around the area, and diners rave about the fast service and good food. Buchanan also highly recommends the regional chain for beef pho. "The broth is aromatic and slightly richer," she says. "The beef stays tender, and the toppings add texture without overwhelming the bowl."