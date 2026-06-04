Where to find top steak-and-seafood combinations at national steakhouse chains.

If you love steak and seafood, a surf-and-turf dinner is really the only thing to order at a steakhouse. The pairing of steak and some type of seafood, usually lobster or shrimp, hits all the right flavor notes, which is why the majority of restaurants offer surf-and-turf meals or, at a minimum, the option to add on some type of seafood to your steak. Where can you enjoy the most delicious pairing? Here are 7 steakhouse chains with the best surf-and-turf dinners.

Ruth’s Chris

What is better than Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s signature sizzling filet mignon? The buttery and tender fan favorite upgraded with a broiled lobster tail. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter and served on a white hot plate, and I prefer mine alongside a bowl of New Orleans-style creamed spinach. It’s awesome every time!”

Fleming’s Prime

Another great filet-and-lobster combo can be enjoyed at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The “highly sought-after cut of beef” is held in the highest regard because of its “rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture,” the restaurant says. And, diners are obsessed with the truffle-poached lobster. “The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved about the combo.

The Capital Grille

Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., maintains that The Capital Grille has “the best Filet in the country,” he previously told us. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!” The swanky steakhouse’s butter‑poached lobster tails are also legendary, and can be added to any steak dinner for an upcharge.

Del Frisco’s

If you like surf and turf, Del Frisco’s Steakhouse offers the option of adding a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail for $25, or a Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “carved tableside, drawn butter, grilled lemon” at market price to any steak dinner. The filet is “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors. There is also a Surf & Turf Filet Trio, “Filet Medallions Topped With Mini Crab Cake, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp,” for $81, or a Lobster Macaroni & Cheese side for $27.

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Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão specializes in Brazilian churrasco-style cooking with all-you-can-eat meat. If you have a hearty appetite, the all-you-can-eat restaurant offers unparalleled value – but come hungry. They serve various types of fresh, never-frozen meat, grilled over an open flame and carved tableside. Every meal also comes with unlimited sides, a salad bar, and a hot buffet. The upscale chain offers guests a surf-and-turf upgrade option with seafood, including butter-bathed lobster tail, jumbo lump crab cakes, black truffle butter, and a seafood tower that is beyond spectacular.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a few surf-and-turf options, starting with the 6 oz. Flo’s Filet with 4 oz. Lobster Tail. I personally can’t resist adding Redrock Grilled Shrimp to my steak dinner, and even chef’s agree it is a delicious combo. “Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told ETNT. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail is basically the bougiest meal at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse. “The 6 oz filet is blasted with bold seasoning and grilled to smoky perfection, teamed up with sweet lobster for an epic surf turf showdown,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s hearty, portion-packed, and delivers a crave-crushing flavor without the fuss.” You can also order any steak with “Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie,” a diner favorite.