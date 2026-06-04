5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Blue-Plate Specials, According to Diners

From daily cChicken dinners to comforting meatloaf, these chains offer top-rated value meals.

A blue plate special is a budget-friendly comfort food plate with meat, a starchy carb, and green vegetables all on one dish for a hearty, inexpensive meal. Many diners and restaurants have some version of this special, offering a classic menu item and sides for a discount price. Whether the food changes every day or stays the same, this meal is still popular across the U.S.: Here are five chain restaurants with the best blue-plate specials, according to diners.

The Blue Plate Restaurant

Alabama-based chain The Blue Plate excels in Southern comfort food, and the blue plate specials are no exception: Guests can enjoy classics like Chicken Livers & Gizzards, Country Fried Steak, and more. “I had chicken livers, cabbage and lima beans,” one diner said. “Chicken livers were perfectly cooked and very tender. My husband had country fried steak, fried corn and okra.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has Daily Specials on the menu like Monday and Tuesday Chicken & Rice and Thursday Turkey & Dressing. “For the entrees, my wife got the seasonal fried turkey and gravy meal with cranberry sauce, green beans and mashed potatoes. The turkey was well cooked, moist, and the gravy was very good,” one fan said. The weekend fried chicken options are also very popular.

Red Arrow Diner

Red Arrow Diner has fan-favorite authentic blue plate specials, like the Pork Pie Dinner, Lasagna, Chop Suey Parmesan, Meatloaf Dinner, Haddock, Steak Tips, and 4-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffles. “I had the Thursday Blue Plate Special,” one diner said. “I had the liver with onions, bacon and real mashed potatoes with gravy on the side. It was a cool day, so I had the daily soup special, which was beef with vegetables and pasta – so good. The liver was perfectly cooked and was delicious.”

Cap City Fine Diner

Cap City Fine Diner describes its menu as classic comfort food made modern, and the blue plate specials certainly live up to that idea: Guests can have Chicken Pot Pie, Southern Fried Chicken, Liver and Onions, and more. “Friday night blue plate: Cam’s walleye. The Manhattans are excellent. Finish it all off with the coffee and a dessert and you will have enjoyed the full Cap City Diner experience!” one fan said.

Blue Plate Cafe

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Blue Plate Cafe is another Alabama-based chain serving up blue plate specials, which come with cornbread or a roll. “Great meal,” one diner said. “Blue plate meal with choice 3 sides or 2 and dessert. Overall great selection and menu.”