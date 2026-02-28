3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Stew Bowls, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve rich, slow-cooked beef stew.

Beef stew is a comfort food classic, but it’s not easy to find a traditional bowl. Many restaurants claim to offer the classic meal, but they’re not always serving the real deal. From mixed-meat Southern stews to thin soups that lack slow-braised depth, plenty of menu items miss the mark. A proper beef stew should feature tender, slow-cooked beef chunks, a rich, savory broth, and hearty vegetables that retain their texture. When done right, it’s deeply comforting and layered with flavor — the kind of dish that tastes like it simmered all afternoon. To help separate the standouts from the impostors, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, which chain restaurants actually deliver a satisfying, well-executed beef stew bowl. Here are the top three.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral frequently serves beef stew on its hot buffet line, often alongside other comfort foods like pot roast and meatloaf. Availability depends on the location, but if you’re in the mood, call ahead to ensure it’s part of the rotation. “Golden Corral’s beef stew has succulent beef chunks and tender vegetables in a flavorful broth,” says Chef Andrew. “You’ll definitely go back for seconds.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a vegetable beef stew that's packed with "Every bite dissolves like a perfectly executed deglaze, delivering a homey warmth," says Chef Andrew. He adds, "It's the kind of dish that reminds me why I fell in love with slow cooking, absolute knockout for year-round soul food!"

Jason’s Deli

Among the chains earning praise from chefs for hearty beef stew bowls, Jason’s Deli stands out for its commitment to quality ingredients and wholesome preparation. “The beef stew at Jason’s Deli is a hearty portion that’s filling, satisfying and delicious,” says Chef Andrew. “The flavor is bold and savory and rivals homemade.”