Chain restaurants serving tender beef tips with rich gravy.

Beef tips and gravy are a nostalgia-inducing meal for a lot of us. It’s quite simple, but also simply delicious, made with “tips,” small chunks of meat leftover from cutting larger sections. They are then cooked, usually slowly, to intensify the flavor and tenderness, and served with a sauce and sauteed veggies. You can’t find them at every restaurant, but there are a handful serving the crowd-pleasing, and usually more affordable alternative to steak. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best beef tips and gravy, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips are among the highest-value items on the menu. For $16.49, you get tender sirloin steak cuts with sautéed mushrooms and onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, plus one side. It is a “huge portion for the price,” confirms a diner. “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.

Bob Evans

If caramelized onions, savory gravy, and chunks of tasty meat sound good to you, order the Steak Tips Dinner at Bob Evans. They use USDA Choice Grilled Beef Steak Tips, smothering them with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green onions. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s [are] so good,” a Facebooker wrote about the popular item.

Cracker Barrel

The Country Boy at the Cracker Barrel is basically the breakfast version of beef tips. It comes with eggs, delicious sirloin steak tips in a butter-garlic sauce, ham, biscuits and gravy, and more. “Had a free breakfast at Cracker Barrel and decided to try their steak tips since [there was] no risk. I was surprised that for [a] non-cooked-to-order steak, they were moist, tender and flavorful,” a Facebook user says.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse’s Mesquite-grilled steak tips are served over Roadhouse Rice with two sides, and it is a crowd-pleasing menu item. If you prefer the Mexican version, there is also a “Queso Smothered” option that diners love, which features the mesquite wood-grilled steak tips topped with creamy queso, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortilla strips.

Friendly’s Beef Tips

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The Beef Tips & Mash at Friendly’s comes with chunks of meat smothered in sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and onions, and is topped with smoked gravy. “I ordered the steak tips with mashed potatoes and broccoli, and everything was spot-on. The steak was juicy and flavorful, the mashed potatoes were buttery and smooth, and the broccoli was fresh and perfectly cooked,” a reviewer said.