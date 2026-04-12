Popular steakhouses serving standout T-bone steaks with loaded baked potatoes.

The T-bone is one of the most decadent and indulgent steak cuts on the menu. Cut from the short-loin with a name inspired by the T-shaped bone that separates the filet mignon from the New York strip, it’s basically the best of both worlds for steak lovers, eliminating the need to choose between the equally delicious cuts. If you want to counterbalance the decadence with a simple side, a loaded baked potato is a great option. Here are 5 popular steakhouses with the best T-bone steak and loaded baked potato.

Texas Roadhouse

The Porterhouse T-Bone at Texas Roadhouse is 23 ounces of deliciousness with a filet and strip. And, luckily, it comes with two sides. Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Fire-Grilled T-Bone, $30.49, features two signature cuts, one bone. “Our T-Bone combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut. Boldly seasoned with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection,” the menu reads. “Their Tbone is awesome,” writes a Redditor. As is the baked potato. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House’s Texas T-Bone is a favorite with diners, providing 17 ounces of perfectly seasoned and cooked steak. T-bone made to perfection!” a TripAdvisor user wrote alongside a photo. And, the baked potato is the perfect side.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves large, gourmet steaks that keep customers opening their wallets, including the 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone. And, Ruth’s Chris baked potatoes are famously large, russet potatoes, rubbed with butter and salt, cooked to a crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, perfection.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky’s T-Bone USDA Prime Dry-Aged Steak is a treat, according to customers. “T bone so delicious,” a diner wrote in a Facebook post. And, the restaurant has one of the most bougie baked potatoes of all, serving all the fixings, including bacon, shredded cheddar, and chives, in little glass bowls.