6 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Beef Tri-Tip Sandwiches

Discover the top-rated restaurant chains serving tender and flavorful beef tri-tip sandwiches.

Tri-tip sandwiches are a delicious, hearty option for lunch (or dinner!), with several restaurants, especially on the West Coast, serving up this classic steak and bread combo. The tender, flavorful, and lean sirloin is the perfect meat to pair with cheese and sauce, and good freshly-baked bread is a must. If you’re craving this truly flavorful menu item, here are six chain restaurants with delicious beef tri-tip sandwiches you can get.

Firestone Grill

Firestone Grill has a delicious Tri-Tip sandwich, made with sliced Tri-Tip and BBQ sauce on a French Roll. “Their fries were incredibly well seasoned and crispy. The tri-tip was very tender and the bread was awesome. There was a lot of tri-tip in the sandwich and their barbecue sauce was good,” one diner shared.

Finney’s Crafthouse

Finney’s Crafthouse has a Smoked Trip-Tip Sandwich made with fontina, arugula, cherry peppers, and horseradish garlic aioli. “We had the smoked tri tip. Tender flavorful not overall sauce. Filling,” one diner shared. “Tried the loaded tater tots, tri tip sandwich, and bison burger. Favorite was the tri tip and I highly recommend it,” another said.

Wood Ranch

Wood Ranch has an outstanding sandwich it calls America’s Best BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich: This hand held is packed with hand-sliced tri-tip in caramelized Original BBQ sauce, served on a toasted baguette. There’s also a Western Tri Tip Sandwich made with Tillamook® Monterey jack, grilled onions, red and green bell peppers, and au jus, on a toasted baguette.

Old San Luis Barbecue

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The Tri-Tip Sandwich at Old San Luis Barbecue is a hearty option packed with hand-trimmed Angus tri-tip, perfectly seasoned and grilled over a red oak pit. This sandwich is served on locally made artisan sourdough or french roll with homemade salsa or bbq sauce. There’s also a Candied Bacon Tri-Tip Slider made with tri-tip topped with candied bacon and served on a french roll.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

The Steakhouse Tri Tip Dip Sandwich at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is made with thin-sliced, slow-smoked Certified Angus Beef® tri tip, jack cheese, crispy onion straws and creamy horseradish sauce atop a grilled brioche bun and served with mop sauce. There’s also Lucille’s BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich, made with tri tip hand-carved to order and piled high on a soft brioche bun.

Slow Hand BBQ

Slow Hand BBQ has a tasty Tri Tip Sandwich made with smoked, sliced steak on toasted ciabatta. There’s also a Smoked Corned Beef Reuben which is made with melted Swiss, house-made red sauerkraut, and mayo/mustard sauce on marble rye.