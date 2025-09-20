7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bone-In Wings

If there were a list of the five most American foods, chicken wings would be on it. While wings have been a fixture on global menus forever, “Buffalo” wings, the deep-fried king served slathered in sauces and eaten with fingers, were popularized by Teressa and Frank Bellissimo at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY, in 1964. These days, you can find chicken wings almost anywhere, but not all of them are good. Here are 7 restaurant chains that serve the best bone-in wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings literally created an entire restaurant concept focused on wings. The go-to national chain offers endless sauces and dry rubs that keep customers coming back for more. “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one says. “I did go to BW3 last week because I had a BOGO offer and I was completely and pleasantly surprised. The wings were incredible. Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” says a diner.

Wingstop

Wingstop is another chain focused on serving bone-in wings fried crisp and tossed in bold, craveable flavors. “2 words: Lemon. Pepper,” writes one. “Don’t forget Original Hot,” another says. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings. After eating at dozens of Wingstop locations over the years in several states at this point, I can only remember one or two instances where the wings were off their normal game and were disappointing,” a third argues.

Hooters

Hooters is legendary for classic saucy wings served bone-in. “For consistent quality, probably Hooters,” a person maintains on Reddit in a feed devoted to finding the perfect wings. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar is another low-key favorite. “That bakers gold is something magical,” writes a diner. “I’m from the northeast but I go to school in the south and I’m gonna say the best wing chains are not up north. Down south has a lot,” says another Pluckers fan.

WingHouse Bar & Grill

WingHouse Bar & Grill is a Florida-based rival to Hooters with saucy, bone-in wings. “I reallllly like Winghouse. Smaller chain. Mostly in FL,” one person suggests.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Twin Peaks

And, Twin Peaks, a fast-growing chain and rival to Hooters, also serves up delicious wings. “Twin peaks smoked and grilled wings are delicious. Especially the spicy garlic ones,” a diner says. “Twin Peaks. Really good wings, lots of sauce options, cute girls, and beer served at 29 (or below) degrees. Love the slushy beer,” agrees another.

Quaker Steak & Lube

Quaker Steak & Lube is a roadhouse-style chain with giant, saucy bone-in wings. “Only in the Midwest, a couple in Florida too. But pretty solid wings for a chain,” writes a person. “Quaker Steak is my go-to. Golden garlic for days,” adds another. “I still tell people about this place like it was a fairy tail since they left virginia like 10 years ago or so,” a third says.