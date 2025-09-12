7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Chicken Wings Right Now

It’s officially football season, and that means wings, wings, and even more wings. This delicious menu item is the perfect food to enjoy while watching the game either at a restaurant, sports bar, or at home, and there’s no shortage of different flavors, varieties, and options. But which restaurants are serving up the absolute best wings right now? Here are seven chains where the chicken is the best you can get, customers say.

Wingstop

Wingstop offers up delicious wings, customers rave. “Wingstop has been killing it since Covid. I don’t know what happened but they seemed to really improve everything about the experience,” one fan said. “Wait time, quality, accuracy, size. Some around us used to have beer, but I haven’t seen 1 with beer for years. So I always get them to go. Only complaint, there is 3 in my area, and all 3 have different pricing.”

Hooters

Wing fans love Hooters for fresh, delicious chicken which is better enjoyed in the restaurant, as they get soggy after a while. “I love them. I don’t think there is a better national chain for quality and variety,” one customer said. I personally love the breaded wings but I also think smoked and Daytona are amazing.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wings Etc.

Midwest chicken chain Wings Etc. is raved about by customers, who love the extra-crispy wings and schooners of beer available. “Yes, so crispy! Great jumbo wings,” one fan said. “Wings Etc. Is amazing dude, I could eat some wings from there right now,” another commented.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar is a buzzy, popular spot with spicy wings on the menu. “Bartended at one in college, it’s the reason I have a wing problem, I eat wings at least once a week. Bakers gold is the best wing sauce I have ever had,” one Redditor shared.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks Restaurant serves up fantastic wings, food, and drinks. “Man Twin Peaks is great. Their whole menu is really solid honestly,” one fan said. “After a long hot day the beer with the ice floating in it cause it’s so cold is the most refreshing ever,” another added.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings offers a nice variety of flavors, customers say. “Jammin Jalapeño is AMAZING. It’s rated under Asian Zing on the heat scale but I swear it’s spicier than AZ. We try a lot of sauces by themselves before we order because my kids can’t ever decide what they want, and while I’ve never ordered it on wings they have a maple something right now that was actually really tasty,” one Redditor said.

Bonchon

Bonchon wings are exceptional, customers say. “Bonchon has the best wings for a chain that I’ve ever had, and it’s not even close,” one Redditor raved. “Best chicken ever. Love it so much,” another said.