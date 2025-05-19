7 Bottled Salad Dressings That Shoppers Say Taste Homemade

Salad dressings can instantly elevate a dish from boring to bold. The perfect dressing can bring to life bland leafy greens or a dull salad, but sometimes you just don't feel like making your own. While homemade salad dressings are praised for their wholesome ingredients and fresh taste, you can find a premade bottled dressing without compromising the taste.

Fortunately, there are a few store-bought options that offer a made-from-scratch flavor without the work. Whether you're making a quick salad on the go or jazzing up dinner, these seven dressings you can find at your local grocer really do taste like the real deal, according to shoppers.

Ken's Steak House Simply Vinaigrette Italian

Ken's Steak House Simply Vinaigrette Italian is celebrated for its straightforward ingredients and robust flavor. A Reddit user named IEatTastyBabies noted, "Ken's Steakhouse has the best dressings, in my opinion. At least, compared to Wishbone and Kraft." This dressing offers a balance of tangy vinegar and savory herbs, reminiscent of homemade vinaigrettes.

It's also rated 4.7 stars on Amazon and one shopper wrote, "This dressing is excellent. This is one of the better ones that Ken's makes."

Primal Kitchen Italian Vinaigrette & Marinade

For those seeking a healthier option, Primal Kitchen's Italian Vinaigrette & Marinade is a top choice. Made with avocado oil and organic ingredients, it delivers a fresh, homemade taste. A Walmart shopper shared, "We LOVE this Italian Vinaigrette & Marinade. My family likes pasta salad, and by using this dressing, we can enjoy it even more by using a healthier Italian dressing. It is yummy! We highly recommend it!"

Meanwhile on the Primal Kitchen website, the dressing is rated 4.6 with customers raving about the taste and quality ingredients.

One user wrote, "We are so glad to discover primal kitchen. This salad dressing is probably the best salad dressing on the market.!"

Newman's Own Sesame Ginger

Newman's Own Sesame Ginger stands out for its simplicity and depth of flavor.

Reddit user, riverrocks452, commented, "Newman's Own Sesame Ginger is surprisingly good- especially with goat cheese and strawberries. It's an odd sounding combination, but it works. Also, the parmesan garlic is a fantastic marinade for chicken."

Annie's Naturals Organic Green Goddess

Annie's Naturals Organic Green Goddess dressing is known for its creamy texture and herbaceous flavor. Crafted with organic ingredients, it brings a homemade feel to salads.

It's rated 4.5 on Amazon with over 900 reviews. Shoppers love the versatility and great taste.

One user wrote, You can use this is a salad dressing or a sauce for any meat including (especially??) fish, and somehow always goes great. You can also use it as a dip with chips, vegetables, etc., if the flavor turns out to be up your alley then you'll find that bottle emptying quick! With consuming so much, thankfully it comes in this organic version as well…but if you want to save a few cents there is also a non-organic one."

Brianna's Home Style Real French Vinaigrette

Brianna's Home Style Real French Vinaigrette offers a classic taste with a homemade touch. Its blend of oil, vinegar, and spices creates a balanced flavor profile. A Reddit user stated,

Brianna's caesar, ranch, balsamic, and french vinaigrette dressings are some of my favorites. They know what they're doing."

In a separate thread about bottle dressing Reddit user OLAZ3000 wrote, "Brianna's French with the artichoke on it. Best 3 minute lunch: can of tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, that dressing. Bonus points for baby spinach, walnuts, feta, olives. But it's so fast and tasty."

Tessemae's Organic Lemon Garlic

Tessemae's Organic Lemon Garlic dressing is appreciated for its clean ingredients and zesty flavor. Made with organic lemon juice and garlic, it mirrors the taste of homemade dressings. It's rated 4.75 on Tessmae's website with nearly 250 glowing reviews.

The latest reviewer wrote, "A little bottle of joy! Delicious and healthy! Not just for salad. alone I season fish and sauté lobster meat etc. When you read the ingredients you ll probably come up with more things to add it to."

Ken's Steakhouse Ranch Dressing

Ken's Steakhouse Ranch Dressing is not just perfect for salads, but for dips and sauces. It's the go-to brand many shoppers trust and can't get enough of.

Reddit user sevrahjames shared, ""I usually get the Ken's Steakhouse ranch. From my experience working in restaurants, if the dressing wasn't made in-house, they would order it, and it would be the Ken's brand."

Another Reddit user and restaurant worker confirmed Ken's is often used and wrote, "I worked at mod pizza and we used Ken's for the ranch, blue cheese, salad dressings, etc," while user mbrady shared, "Everything I've had from Ken's is great."