These frozen meals taste closer to real food than typical TV dinners.

As a food writer, I have tried almost every freezer item at the grocery store. I can honestly say that not all frozen meals are created equally. Some taste like, well, a science experiment with tons of chemicals and questionable meat-like substances, while others are delicious and resemble a home-cooked or restaurant-worthy meal. What are the best ones at your grocery store? Here are 5 frozen meals that don’t taste like a science experiment.

Rao’s Made for Home Meatballs

I’m also a big fan of Rao’s Homemade products, including the meatballs. The restaurant-style beef meatballs are made from clean ingredients, all of which I can pronounce, including pork, beef, water, bread crumbs, Romano cheese, whole egg, parsley, salt, garlic, spices, and Italian tomatoes. And, even the most discernible foodies are fans. “As a proud Italian who has spent years perfecting my family’s meatball recipe passed down from my mother and grandmother, I never imagined I’d find a store-bought meatball that could rival our homemade ones. However, Rao’s meatballs have truly impressed me with their authentic taste and quality. Can you please tell me how to buy these in BULK??????” writes a shopper.

Saffron Road Tikka Masala

Saffron Road frozen meals are great if you are craving Indian food. The brand specializes in Indian-inspired dishes with clean ingredients. My favorite is the Chicken Tikka Masala, made with antibiotic-free chicken and a savory-meets-sweet sauce with yogurt, tomato, and spices. There are no mystery chemicals, just real Indian spices and flavor.

Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl

Amy’s uses organic ingredients and minimal additives, and all the meat-free meals taste like delicious, real food. Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl is one of my go-tos, a gluten-free, vegetarian tamale that you eat with a spoon, and it is one of my favorites. Like all of the health-oriented brands’ frozen meals, it is wholesome, hearty, and delicious, and you won’t feel gross after eating it. Ingredients include organic white corn masa, black beans, sweet golden corn, olives, tomatoes, and a carefully chosen blend of chili peppers and spices.

Kevin’s Natural Foods Gluten-Free Korean BBQ Style Chicken

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Kevin’s Natural Foods, one of my personal favorites, is another brand that uses good ingredients. While most popular for its refrigerated, ready-to-heat meals, the brand can also be found in the freezer section. Kevin’s Natural Foods Frozen Gluten Free Korean BBQ Style Chicken is a popular item. “These stand out for using whole cuts of meat rather than heavily processed proteins, and the ingredient lists are typically simple. They’re a good choice for someone prioritizing minimally processed, higher protein options,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That!.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Burrito Bowl

You also can’t go wrong with any of the frozen meals at Trader Joe’s. A popular Mexican meal is the Trader Joe’s Chicken Burrito Bowl, an authentic Chipotle flavor with big chunks of chicken, brown rice, red quinoa, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. It tastes like something you would get at a Mexican restaurant. “Really impressed with this meal. very tempted to just give it a 10/10 for the value,” a Redditor says, adding that “every component in the bowl tasted fresh from the veggies to the chicken, rice, and quinoa.” They noted that the “chicken portions were good and it wasn’t gristly” and the “vegetables tasted good and were crisp too.”